Squelch Receives "Best in Show" Award from TSIA; Only Company Ever To Win as a First-Time Exhibitor

The TSW "Best in Show" Award represents the "people's choice" at the event. The award is decided by votes from conference attendees based on their visits to sponsor exhibit spaces in the TSW | EXPO and is open to all exhibiting companies. Competing with 54 other exhibiting companies, Squelch won this distinction alongside TSW veterans Kimble and FinancialForce.

Squelch optimizes the customer experience through the teams that serve customers after the sale. These agents are on the front lines solving customer issues on a daily basis, and these can be stressful environments where customers expect quick resolution and are charged with emotion. Squelch is designed from the ground up for customer support and success teams and lives within the workflow that agents already use.

Squelch, which officially launched earlier in May, continually monitors and gathers data from all the sources agents use to serve customers (e.g., email, customer management and support solutions, team communication and collaboration tools, document storage services, etc.), creating a combined index that understands how information across various systems is connected. When a customer reaches out to an agent, Squelch swiftly populates the right intelligence automatically within the agent's existing dashboard. A digest of the information is viewable within the app, and a link to the original document is provided if further information is required.

"As a newcomer, we're thrilled that Squelch was recognized by the TSIA community as 'Best in Show' at this year's TSW conference," said Jayaram Bhat, CEO of Squelch. "At Squelch, we truly believe in supporting the customer experience through the support and success agents who are on the front lines of customer interaction. We know that happy customers are profitable, repeat customers, and we believe happy agents get you there."

About Squelch

At Squelch, we focus on optimizing the customer experience through the teams that serve customers after the sale. We believe these agents are the heroes of a company, engaging in key customer interactions where speed, knowledge, and empathy go a long way to defining the customer relationship. By empowering your heroes with the right information at the right time, we help create a foundation of confidence that can be measured in both employee and customer satisfaction.

About TSIA

The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services. Technology services organizations large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, exceptional peer networking opportunities, and high-profile certification and awards programs. TSIA corporate members represent the world's top technology companies as well as scores of innovative small and mid-size businesses in four major markets: enterprise IT and telecom, consumer technology, healthcare and healthcare IT, and industrial equipment and technology. TSIA's editorial blog, Inside Technology Services, is widely recognized by technology service professionals for providing thought leadership and insights into industry trends and best practices. Visit us at www.tsia.com, follow us on Twitter @TSIACommunity, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Google +.

