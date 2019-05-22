Squelch Wins 2019 Stevie American Business Awards for Technology Innovation and Business Success

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Squelch, Inc. , provider of a customer experience optimization solution that empowers customer support and success professionals with the knowledge and resources to delight customers, today announced that its software platform was awarded silver for Integration Solution of the Year and bronze for Tech Startup of the Year in the 17th Annual Stevie American Business Awards competition.

Launched from stealth in May 2018, the Squelch customer experience (CX) cloud-based solution delivers relevant, context-rich intelligence to front-line agents at the precise moment of customer interaction. Given today's empowered customer combined with an ever-growing amount of CX data, it's both a priority and a challenge to quickly and accurately resolve issues so both parties — customer and agent — are satisfied.

"As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of our launch, it's exciting to be honored for our innovative customer experience optimization solution and as an emerging startup," said Jayaram Bhat, Squelch CEO and Co-Founder. "A focus on providing a great experience to the customer is crucial for companies who are looking to reduce churn and increase renewals and upsells, especially as more companies adopt a subscription-based business model. We're thrilled to have our solution recognized."

The Squelch platform seamlessly connects with most SaaS-based applications such as Salesforce, Zendesk, Slack, Box, Confluence, Jira, Exchange, and Google Drive. Users can either operate within the robust Squelch console or via native integrations with platforms like Salesforce and Zendesk, which allow agents to remain in their existing workspaces.

Despite launching just one year ago, Squelch has already made its mark on the CX industry. The startup was named "Best in Show" at the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) annual conference and has already received two additional Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service and Women in Business, which was awarded to Squelch VP of Marketing and Co-Founder Giorgina Gottlieb. The company recently secured an additional $12 million in funding to bring its total raised to $20 million, and today its software is used by leading enterprises including Khoros, Arxan Technologies, Instana, and Thycotic.

"We received more than 3,800 nominations this year from organizations of all sizes and industries," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder, The Stevie Awards. "This year's winners are truly remarkable and illustrate the most innovative companies in today's landscape. Squelch's platform stands out as an impressive solution for customer support and success professionals."

According to Deloitte, 80 percent of companies think they deliver great CX, but only a mere eight percent of their customers agree. The Squelch software empowers customer support and success agents with insights on the customer's journey and pinpoints the best path to resolution of an issue. In addition, its solution goes beyond typical text-based search software, applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to become continuously more effective — and valuable — over time.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. All winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 11.

About Squelch

At Squelch, we focus on optimizing the customer experience through the teams that serve customers after the sale. We believe these agents are the heroes of a company, engaging in key customer interactions where speed, knowledge, and empathy go a long way to defining the customer relationship. By empowering these heroes with the right information at the right time, we help create a foundation of confidence that can be measured in both employee and customer satisfaction.

