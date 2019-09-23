Squire Patton Boggs Welcomes Renowned Texas Trial Lawyer Dan Cogdell

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Squire Patton Boggs is pleased to announce that prominent Texas trial lawyer Dan Cogdell has joined the firm's Houston office as partner in its Litigation and Government Investigations & White-Collar practices.

Mr. Cogdell has served as lead counsel in nearly 300 jury trials in more than 16 states. Some of his best-known cases include winning not guilty verdicts in the Enron scandal, the Branch Davidian trial, and in the trial of controversial cancer physician Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski. In 2015, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hired Mr. Cogdell to lead his defense team in fighting a felony indictment. Mr. Cogdell currently represents a broad array of clients in both state and federal court matters throughout Texas and the U.S.

"Dan is among the most revered trial lawyers in the country, and we are fortunate he has chosen to continue his legal career with us," said John Burlingame, global co-chair of the Squire Patton Boggs Litigation Practice. "After nearly 40 years of prevailing in high-stakes litigation, he will be a powerful presence, and clients will benefit from his extensive courtroom skills and experience."

"Nationally, Dan's reputation as a premier trial lawyer will advance our strategic objectives, particularly with our efforts to grow our Texas presence and enhance our credentials as a firm with proven jury trial lawyers," said Houston office managing partner Greg Wehrer.

Mr. Cogdell has garnered significant accolades over the years. In 2008, the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association named him White-Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year. In 2011, he became one of the youngest, and among the very few, criminal defense lawyers to be admitted as a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers legal association. 2014 saw him honored as an Alumni of The Year by his law school alma mater, South Texas College of Law in Houston, Texas. In 2016, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Lawyer. Mr. Cogdell also has regularly made the lists of peer-review legal guides such as Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers for the past 20-plus years.

"Squire Patton Boggs' reach in the global market and talented bench of trial lawyers are unparalleled," said Mr. Cogdell. "Having the resources of such an expansive team will enhance my ability to defend clients in both criminal and civil proceedings across the country. I couldn't be more excited to be joining Squire Patton Boggs, not only to better assist my existing clients, but also to assist the firm's current and future clients as well."

