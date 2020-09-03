SQUIRE Technologies Launches SQUIRE Supply Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SQUIRE announced the launch of SQUIRE Supply, a one-stop-shop for active SQUIRE software users to be able to purchase necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and grooming supplies for their barbershop. Shop owners will now have the ability to order sanitation and protective items such as Barbicide®, hand sanitizer, face masks, face shields, and neck strips, along with other retail grooming and hygiene products, all while managing their online portal in a digital space.

This comes as an additional effort to ensure that customers as well as the extended barber community feels supported, safer and more secure as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the hair and beauty industry at a record pace. In addition to the program, SQUIRE has also waived subscription fees through December 31, 2020, to assist customers in offsetting the financial burden of operating through a crisis.



"SQUIRE is committed to continued innovation in the barber industry," says Brian Murakami, Vice President of Operations. "By launching this program, SQUIRE will be the first to use technology in the barbershop to create a more efficient way to order supplies and retail products. This ensures that shops will stay in stock, but not overstocked."



SQUIRE Supply, will offer multiple benefits, such as the option to set up automatic monthly recurring orders, accessibility to products 15% lower than market value, and free shipping as well as 50% off of a customer's first order. The program has been successfully tested in Beta with shops across the country, and is in full operation as of September 1.

For more information, please visit https://supply.getsquire.com

About SQUIRE Technologies

SQUIRE Technologies is the leading Barbershop Management and POS software that seeks to ensure a seamless and efficient process between barbers and their clients from start to finish. SQUIRE provides all the tools in a one-stop-shop to assist in growing a Barber's brand and business -- from implementing report analytics and marketing, to providing onboarding and customer success.

SOURCE SQUIRE Technologies