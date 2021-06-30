Squire To Offer Integrated Payroll Functionality With The Help of Gusto Embedded Payroll

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squire, the premier barbershop management and point- of- sale system software, has partnered with Gusto to build a new generation of payroll features for barbershops.

"In launching a payroll solution integrated into our platform, Squire continues to build on our commitment to be the best-in-class, end-to-end platform to power all parts of barbershop operations." says Songe LaRon, co-founder and CEO of Squire.

Barbershop owners are already able to utilize Squire to track barber productivity, including the total generated revenue, hours worked, and commission calculations. Based on these insights and data, Squire's necessary next step in barbershop management was to enhance user experience by enabling customers to seamlessly execute payroll at the touch of a button.

This partnership allows Squire customers the peace of mind that extends beyond payday. Embedding Gusto's full-service payroll functionality allows shop owners to calculate salary, hourly wages and overtime, automatically file local, state, and federal payroll taxes, direct deposit employee paychecks and generate W-2s among other features. It also offers an opportunity to grant barbers immediate access to their earned income after they've worked.

"Squire is built to be a difference maker for barbers -- not just a convenient software solution," said Aram Muradyan, Squire's Head of Product. "Our customers have been waiting for a solution that makes payroll work for their needs. We are excited to be able to build a product that will leverage the power of Gusto's payroll capabilities and Squire's user experience and unique understanding of how payroll should function in the context of barbershop operations."

Founded in 2015, SQUIRE Technologies provides a robust, fully integrated software system for Barbershops and men's salons. This software can serve independent professionals, stand-alone locations, and multi-location franchises, with tools such as Point of Sale, Scheduling, Payroll, CRM, and a host of other features. SQUIRE has offices in New York City and Buffalo, NY, and maintains operations in 35 major cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. SQUIRE is a Y Combinator-backed company and is a 43North award recipient. For more information, visit http://www.getsquire.com

