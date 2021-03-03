SQUIRE Unveils Newest Version of App In iOS; Releases First Android App

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUIRE Technologies has released the latest version of its consumer flagship iOS app, in addition to its first ever Android compatible app.



Newest functions include "Smart Reminders," a feature that uses machine learning based on a user's past appointment data and cadence, and automatically notifies customers when it's time to make another appointment.

"We feel lucky to be building beautiful products that simplify the lives of our barber partners and their end customers," said Elaine Yang, Product Manager at SQUIRE. "We've enhanced the entire structure to improve efficiency, which will ultimately increase appointments and sales for barbers on the SQUIRE platform."



The app has been upgraded and redesigned to be sleeker in appearance and also provides added user-friendly components including Apple and Google sign in, and payment. The redesign also features waiting lists, streamlined navigation of suggested times, next available times, and compatibility with the broader consumer web booking system. Updated and more precise location features allow for consumers to discover local shops based on their preferences.



"Our consumer app is designed to make booking and managing an appointment completely hassle free so that SQUIRE customers can spend more time where it really matters - enjoying their service and connecting with their favorite local barbershop," said Yang.

Previously exclusively functional with Apple products, the creation of the Android customer booking app seeks to be paramount to the advancement of the system as a whole, by making it available and accessible to customers on both iOS and Android systems.



About SQUIRE Technologies

Founded in 2015, SQUIRE Technologies provides a robust, fully integrated software system for Barbershops and men's salons. This software can serve independent professionals, stand-alone locations, and multi-location franchises, with tools such as Point of Sale, Scheduling, Payroll, CRM, and a host of other features. SQUIRE has offices in New York City and Buffalo, NY, and maintains operations in 35 major cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. SQUIRE is a Y Combinator-backed company and is a 43North award recipient. For more information, visit http://www.getsquire.com

