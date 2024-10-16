Squirrel Ai Debuts S20 Tablet with TCL's Advanced Display and Pioneering Adaptive Learning Technology at CES

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL's NXTPAPER display has been integrated into the latest flagship smart learning tablet, the Squirrel Ai S20, which made its debut at CES 2024. The collaboration between TCL and Squirrel Ai Learning builds on the success of the Squirrel Ai V12 series, further strengthening their partnership in artificial intelligence (AI) and smart education, while ushering in a new era of AI-enabled learning devices.

The Squirrel Ai S20, equipped with TCL's NXTPAPER eye-care display, providing a paper-like reading experience that optimizes eye comfort. It also features posture-based distance reminders to safeguard ocular health. The tablet leverages AI and big data to introduce the world's first adaptive large learning model, distancing itself from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach and embracing personalized learning. The development gives each student access to more individualized and intelligent learning solutions and experiences.

Powered by this large model, the S20 boasts comprehensive diagnostic and assessment capabilities, pinpointing student weaknesses and crafting tailored learning plans. Additionally, the system supports emotional interventions, analyzes children's capabilities and skills, and provides positive feedback to encourage good learning habits, enhance emotional engagement, and help each child reach their full potential.

At CES, discussions between TCL and Squirrel Ai focused on the existing education ecosystem. Zhang Xin, CEO of TCL Communication, highlighted TCL's leadership in display technology and the growing recognition of NXTPAPER technology among parents, teachers, journalists, and startups like Squirrel Ai. Derek Li, Chairman and Chief Education Technology Scientist of Squirrel Ai and Chairman of the IEEE Working Group for AI Education Large Model Standards, commented, "As China's first tech unicorn in AI adaptive learning for education, our company has been engaged in technological development and product innovation in response to the country's call, continuously leveraging technological advancements to support education. In collaboration with TCL, a prominent industry partner, the Squirrel Ai S20 places a priority on student eye health while also unveiling our first adaptive large learning model on a global scale. The pioneering solution merges adaptive technology with multi-modal large models, driving the AI and smart education revolution forward."

Squirrel Ai plans to launch an international version of its tablet by year's end, catering to the needs of students globally and broadening the awareness of Chinese edtech brands on the world stage. Looking ahead, TCL and Squirrel Ai are teaming up to leverage their respective expertise to push for standardized AI education in China and provide a transformative boost to the global education industry.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) ranks among the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and is a global leader in the manufacturing of TVs and mobile devices, with TCL Communication as its wholly-owned subsidiary. For nearly four decades, TCL has operated manufacturing and R&D hubs worldwide, distributing products across 160+ countries and regions throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, and smart home products. For more information about TCL's mobile communication business, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Squirrel Ai Learning

Squirrel Ai Learning has established itself as a tech-savvy startup in China, pioneering the integration of AI adaptive learning with education. With nine-plus years dedicated to AI research, it has rolled out the globe's first all-subject adaptive large learning model, marking China's first-ever fusion of adaptive learning with multi-modal large models for education. An Ernst & Young report rates Squirrel Ai's adaptive technology as achieving Level 5 autonomy in learning. Since 2021, the firm has shifted its focus to the mid-to-high-end smart learning device market, emphasizing L5 autonomy, with shipments surpassing 200,000 units. Squirrel Ai also provides adaptive teaching and learning SaaS systems to over 60,000 schools, reaching 24 million students. Its large model has collected and analyzed data from over 10 billion learning behaviors. Following extensive data training, Squirrel Ai has made significant advances in AI technologies, including recommendation algorithms and deep knowledge tracing. By leveraging its proprietary AI adaptive learning and teaching platform, Squirrel Ai is steadily expanding into the smart hardware domain. Its comprehensive suite includes AI-enhanced foundational skill development, intelligent diagnostic assessments, in-depth knowledge assessments, sequential learning, MCM learning strategies, skill mastery training, mistake analysis, spaced repetition, error tracking journals, performance feedback reports, and Level 5 AI-driven interactive teaching capabilities. The technology has earned widespread acclaim from parents, students, and educators alike. Currently, Squirrel Ai has a vast network of over 2,000 physical smart learning tablet stores nationwide, making it the largest AI learning device brand by retail footprint in China.

SOURCE Squirrel Ai Learning