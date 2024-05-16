Squirrel Ai Explores Potential of Large Language Models in Education at Premier AI for Education Event - AIED

TOKYO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Education (AIED) took place in July 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. A highlight of the event was the workshop titled "Empowering Education with Large Language Models: The Next Generation of Content Generation and Interactive Interfaces", which was organized by Squirrel Ai with the support of several leading global research organizations in the field of AI-driven education, including Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Michigan, the University of Memphis, the Guangdong Institute of Smart Education, and Beijing Normal University. Squirrel Ai co-founder and CTO Fan Xing and co-founder Joleen Liang shared the company's research findings as well as the technological applications of its AI-powered adaptive education technology with educational AI scientists; discussing its potential integration with large language models (LLMs).

Squirrel Ai, a frontrunner in China's educational AI sector, has nearly a decade of experience in merging AI with educational strategies. The company's adaptive learning system significantly improves students' learning outcomes, as proven by positive feedback from millions of students and hundreds of human-machine competitions, and is an exemplar of the efficacy of digital education and human-machine interaction..Squirrel Ai's adaptive system develops a micro-granularity knowledge map for each subject taught in primary and secondary education curriculums. The system dynamically assesses students' knowledge mastery, identifies areas for improvement within the knowledge map, and provides personalized content recommendations. Additionally, Squirrel Ai's adaptive system employs its proprietary MCM (Mode of Thinking, Capability and Methodology) model to aid students in developing critical thinking and learning skills across different subjects. By creating unique learning profiles and goals and designing tailored learning paths and feedback mechanisms, Squirrel Ai's adaptive system offers a truly personalized educational experience.

During the workshop, Squirrel Ai and participants explored the latest achievements and vast potential of LLMs in education. With the support of these models, the firm's adaptive education system can exhaustively analyze the causes of errors and guide multi-turn conversations in depth to deepen phased, heuristic learning. Furthermore, LLMs have also strengthened Squirrel Ai's system to provide better essay writing guidance, deliver customized learning reports, and provide emotional support, resulting in a more personalized AI-based learning companion that understands students better and further improves learning efficiency.

