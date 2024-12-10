SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "New Frontiers of Future Growth", the World Economic Forum's 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, brought together 1,700 prominent leaders from government, business, and academia to discuss the future of the global industrial economy and identify novel drivers for worldwide economic progress. Derek Li, founder of Squirrel Ai Learning and representing the new champions, participated in discussions centered on formulating strategies to accelerate research in autonomous technologies, advance industrial development, and expand the reach of education technology. The forum aims to encourage innovative thinking within the global AI technology landscape.

Edtech Innovation: Reshaping Traditional Education

Since its establishment in 1971, the World Economic Forum has been dedicated to fostering an open global economic framework, advocating collaboration, and exploring economic growth through international industry dialogues. Amid the current fragmentation of the global economy, the forum highlights the Chinese market as a pivotal hub for global economic recovery, offering professionals insights into China's economic trends and nurturing cooperation.

China is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the technological revolution and industrial transformation by exploring avenues for future economic growth aligned with global technological trends and environmentally-responsible development. To spur the emergence of new AI industry sectors, China is urging companies to venture into new and emerging technologies, consequently raising the bar for global innovation.

Squirrel Ai, a technology trailblazer, is leading future advancements in education technology and industrial applications. The company is refining core educational technologies and has introduced a multi-modal adaptive learning model that redefines traditional teaching methods and significantly enhances the efficiency of education delivery.

The edtech sector is poised to harness its innovative capacity to address traditional challenges in education and promote personalized teaching methods.

Championing EdTech Leadership

Squirrel Ai is dedicated to advancing AI-powered education technology. With substantial investments in research and development, the company is at the forefront of AI-based learning solutions. Its proprietary adaptive learning algorithm and 111 patents demonstrate its commitment to innovation. Mr. Li said that education is fundamental to meaningful social development and views edtech as a way to contribute to education and talent development, positioning it as a rapid route to the future of education.

The World Economic Forum spotlighted key challenges facing global education, including the shortage of instructors and a lack of initiative within the education system. AI is increasingly playing a crucial role in the sector, with the advent of new AI-based learning tools accelerating the pace of traditional education, transforming the learning ecosystem, and creating personalized learning environments through machine-based methods. This enables educators to efficiently address students' specific learning needs anytime, anywhere.

Squirrel Ai believes that integrating AI across the whole of the education continuum is a powerful approach to fostering personalized learning and creativity, contributing to the development of highly skilled professionals who will drive future economic and technological growth. Squirrel Ai's ambitious edtech vision received high praise at the forum, establishing the company as a key player in the global economic landscape.

Following his presentation, Mr. Li was interviewed by Xinhua Net, and The Beijing News, where he emphasized that the Chinese AI education sector is becoming a major force in developing new productive forces, especially since Squirrel Ai launched the first domestic multi-modal adaptive learning system. Squirrel Ai has made significant technological advances, resulting in the development of a new AI teacher that enhances the value of smart manufacturing and offers a personalized educational experience globally.

Identifying emerging trends and exploring potential growth opportunities demand a solid strategy for transitioning from rapid expansion to sustainable development. Squirrel Ai is dedicated to advancing cutting-edge fields and AI applications, while offering innovative solutions in educational technology. The company is at the forefront of the global education sector, spearheading transformative changes and setting new standards across the industry.

SOURCE Squirrel Ai Learning