Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group, the first AI self-adaptive education brand of Asia-Pacific region, turns up in the globally largest AI summit

As a unicorn artificial intelligence education enterprise of China, Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group was also invited to the summit for its leading international status and reputation in the field of "AI+ education". Its partner Joleen Liang was invited among the five hundred speakers of the summit. She delivered a speech to introduce the development experience and brand success of Squirrel AI Learning and shared the successful AI application experience and scenarios of the enterprise with the audiences as other renowned tech leaders from different industries, such as Caroline Gorski, the director of R² data laboratory of Rolls Royce Group, Remi S. El-Ouazzane, vice president and chief operation officer of the AI product division of Intel, Dr. Joseph Aoun, the president of Northeastern University, a renowned private research-based university of the US, Cassie Kozyrkov, the chief decision-making scientist with Google, and Ryan Den Rooijen, the global data service director of Dyson.

Squirrel AI Learning is a trendsetter for the self-adaptive education of China. Its self-adaptive learning system can mine the learning data of students, plan a learning path for them through the limitless computing power and intelligent analysis of AI and offer personalized tutoring based on the index data spectrum of the students.

Through splitting of knowledge points at the most basic level and the accurate analysis and diagnosis of AI, Squirrel AI Learning can judge the knowledge mastery of the students, realize targeted teaching and knowledge map of error cause reconstruction and identify the non-relevant knowledge points, thus turning education into a science that can be defined, measured and imparted.

As the first AI self-adaptive education brand across the Asia-Pacific region, Squirrel AI Learning has made gratifying achievements on the path of AI+ education. Its R&D achievements include self-adaptive learning engine with complete intellectual property rights and designed based on senior algorithms. Squirrel AI Learning's self-adaptive learning system is an imitation of excellent teachers, which can improve the efficiency by five to ten times than traditional education. In several man-machine battles held in China, the teaching team of Squirrel AI Learning helped each student to learn 42 knowledge points in eight hours on average, far better than the human teaching team that helped each student to learn 28 knowledge points in eight hours on average. In terms of technical advantages, Squirrel AI Learning has numerous world's first AI application technologies, such as MCM capability value training, knowledge map of error cause reconstruction, knowledge point splitting at the most basic level, relevance probability of non-relevance knowledge points, and MIB. In AIED, AREA, IJCAI, KDD and other top AI or educational academic conferences in the world, it has won awards for papers or been invited to give lectures. It has shined brilliantly on the international stage, showcasing the scientific achievements of China's AI in the field of education to the world.

Liang mentioned in her speech that in recent years, the entire education sector has witnessed the emerging of a batch of education companies focusing on such aspects as voice recognition, image recognition, natural language processing, big data analysis, knowledge mapping and AI self-adaptive learning. Liang said, "In revolutionizing the traditional education, the core of AI is to fundamentally change the substance of teaching and provide students with personalized quality education from the contents of teaching, to the accuracy of knowledge imparting, to the real-time monitoring and evaluation of the learning process."

"AI technology, particularly the AI self-adaptive technology, can help the new generation of teachers teach more effectively and enhance the efficiency of education sector."

Starting from the headachy issues in the learning of students, Squirrel AI Learning has innovatively applied the AI technology in education. Liang mentioned that by empowering the education sector with AI and revolutionizing the learning methods of Chinese students, Squirrel AI Learning has mainly solved two tough issues of the education sector.

First, it provides the students with accurate and personalized education plans. In the education system of China, the students are managed and educated following a model where teaching is organized in the class and the students are under the charge of a head teacher. Yet in this model, the teachers can only give consideration to the average level of most kids in the class. As a result, those particularly excellent students cannot "get enough" and those with a relatively poor academic performance cannot "absorb so much". As time goes by, the academic performance of the latter will become increasingly poor. Yet if we build a learning system centered on every student based on artificial intelligence, we will be able to customize a learning plan according to the learning speed of every kid, get an accurate persona of the kid and make a comprehensive judgment on the kid through knowledge mapping and information theory.

Second, through artificial intelligence, we can further identify the emotional changes of the students and foster their abilities, thoughts and methods. For the students, it's extremely important to foster their learning capabilities. On one hand, Squirrel AI Learning can accurately outline the thoughts, abilities and methods of a kid through algorithms and provide the kid with a solution. On the other hand, Squirrel AI Learning has established a learning capability model that can be defined, measured and imparted. Using the self-adaptive learning system of Squirrel AI Learning, underachievers can also master the learning methods and skills of excellent students, including intuitive judgment capacity and tripartite theory, thus truly mastering the learning capabilities with a lifelong benefit.

In four years, Squirrel AI Learning has accessed the data of nearly 2 million students and opened nearly 2,000 learning centers in more than thirty provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government of China. In 2018, the headquarters of Squirrel AI Learning and its campuses nationwide earned nearly 1 billion yuan, with a compound growth rate of 500% in the past three years. At The AI Summit held in London, Squirrel AI Learning, as a typical enterprise in the AI+ education of China, showed the strength of China in AI+ education to the world through its actual achievements and made more people understand the benefits brought by AI empowered education.

Jeremy Wright, the minister of digitalization, culture, media and sports of the British government, delivered a welcoming speech in the summit and introduced the contemporary science and technology in a historical context. He said that the AI Summit was one of the highlights of London Tech Week. The term "summit" was in fact coined by Winston Churchill in the 1950s. Though at that time the prime minister had no idea that artificial intelligence could be applied so widely today, it was obviously a pioneering action of artificial intelligence for him to establish the Office for National Statistics in 1941, which was a move to "guarantee the consistency of statistical information among different departments". This concept proved that the more complex and tedious the data was, the more benefits it could bring. According to Jeremy, the digital economy of the UK is now driven by emerging technologies such as AI. As a leading center of science and technology in Europe, the UK has more high-tech enterprises with an output value of one billion yuan than other countries of Europe. In 2018, the UK's investment in artificial intelligence reached one billion pounds, surpassing the total amount of investments of Germany, France, Holland, Sweden and Swiss. He focused on exploring how the British government guides the social benefits of emerging technologies and how to guard against adverse applications of artificial intelligence that may endanger the society in the future. The industrial strategy of the UK has confirmed artificial intelligence and data as one of the four industrial challenges. Relying on its universities with world-leading academic strength, excellent financing channels and trustworthy public institutions such as NHS, the UK has the confidence to become a leader in the development of artificial intelligence in the coming years. Meanwhile, the UK has numerous organizations in such fields as bio-medicine, law, finance, research and network security. Jeremy claimed that these organizations will become increasingly strong with the application of artificial intelligence in their operation, products and services. The artificial intelligence department plan unveiled last year was supported with a fund of one billion pounds from governments, industrial community and academic community. Besides, related skills of AI career are also a focus of attention from the British government. The British government has provided a comprehensive package of skills ranging from lifetime digital skills training to digital skills cooperation and then to the computer science course improved by schools. The UK has invested 84 million pounds to establish a new national computer education center led by British technical experts, which provides the teachers with the disciplinary knowledge and support for the cultivation of the next generation of talents. In June, the Prime Minister of the UK announced to invest 13.50 million pounds in new conversion courses to develop professional AI and data skills. The plan will provide an extra quota of 2,500 to each university of England and offer financial support to a quota up to 1,000 to improve the diversity and typicality of AI workers. He summarized that artificial intelligence is a driving force to make the economy more healthy and fair as well as a goal we must pursue in the digital era.

Caroline Gorski, the director of R² data laboratory of Rolls Royce Group, delivered a speech with the title of "Establishing Digital Prioritized Business". She said that Rolls Royce had made a lot of efforts in the establishment of digital prioritized business. At the beginning, its digital learning school was opened to all staff of Rolls Royce with 19 unique courses. Afterwards, it was developed into a relationship network of Digital Pioneer and the seventy staff members had become the earliest members of Digital Pioneer. The school and its courses had been run online in R² data laboratory. The digital training had witnessed a complete learning journey of 38,000 credit hours in total of more than 5,500 employees worldwide. Caroline continued to say, behind the education and training model was in fact a simple technical framework. Rolls Royce provided different learning resources to satisfy the "different needs and demands" of students and trainees of different types, with different knowledge and skills and from different professions and fields. Based on this concept, Rolls Royce has not only maximized the utilization of existing learning resources in the market, but also provided its own employees with exclusive and customized learning materials. Among its digitalization elements, the learning population shows an inverted triangle of diminishing trend from all to many to some, while the learning completion degree shows an erected triangle of growing trend on this basis. Divided by the learning completion degree, basic and primary courses are available to all learning population, who are referred to as "Ambassadors"; primary and advanced courses are designed for the majority of learning population, who are referred to as "Pioneers"; only a very few of the learning population will reach the bottom of the inverted triangle to finish the expert-level courses, who are referred to as "Practitioners" and enter industrial associations ultimately. Unfolding from learning and training, Caroline shared three breakthroughs of Rolls Royce in industrial AI. First, creating values, like in the end analysis and automatic shipping in EHM. Second, improving the productivity, like the training based on VR and the application of computer assisted visual inspection in a nuclear power boiler. Third, increasing knowledge quantity, like the growth of manufacturing capacity and services. In addition, Rolls Royce teaches digitization through three channels, which are motivation, learning and collaboration. In 2020, every employee of Rolls Royce will be able to realize and participate in the institute of digitization. The self-help learning and content development oriented to communities will become a normal state. The professional knowledge and core skills of digital thinking and data innovation will also be embedded.

Remi S. El-Ouazzane, vice president and CEO of the AI product department of Intel, delivered a speech "How to unleash the potential of artificial intelligence". His suggestion was simple and clear. First, we should increase the success rate of AI and think carefully, understand the eco-system of our enterprise and develop safe and transparent policies and schemes. Remi has chosen Iflytek from the cases of natural language processing as an example. The demand of Iflytek has grown with the increase of customer traffic and the demand for faster service should also satisfied. Yet the challenge faced by Intel is how to develop and utilize the cloud-based environment and remain flexible when entering a new market. The solution provided by Intel is to utilize the most advanced CPU upgrade to speed up and handle the enterprise-level applications. Such a solution can guarantee better customer's experience and a better total cost of ownership (TCO). In terms of security, Intel and Microsoft are both trying to promote dynamic encryption through open source.

Dr. Joseph Aoun, the president of Northeastern University of the US, delivered a speech "The role played by AI in higher education". He pointed out that AI has promoted the economic development of countries such as the UK, the US, and Canada in the past years. Yet the economic development impetus has originated from systematic support of government. Without the mainstay of government, there will be a lack of information such as AI technology for the decision-maker. Higher education is an effective touchstone for emerging technologies such as AI. The values of AI in higher education will be fulfilled if it can facilitate the social progress and maintain the dignity of human beings in the society.

Cassie Kozyrkov, chief decision scientist of Google, shared the "automation behind the human's performance". She came to the point, "The story of the human beings is a story about automation." She said that the purpose of all automatic equipment invented by the humankind, including today's artificial intelligence, was to finish tasks better. For example, the automation systems or artificial intelligence behind machine learning are developed by human beings. Whoever makes the subjective choices, we should understand it clearly so that we can avoid bias in thinking of and producing these systems. She stressed that nowadays the rhetoric of science fictions will disperse the human responsibility. From the setting of goals by leaders, to inspection of analyzers and decision-makers to the data collection provided by engineers, the tests and operations need to be finished by statisticians and reliable engineers in accordance with the security rules. She summarized that the humankind should draw experience and lesson from the history, learn from experience and build future AI prudently rather than move on blindly.

Ryan Den Rooijen, global data service director of Dyson, focused on discussing how to take customers into consideration in development at all moments. He delivered a speech of "Bearing customers and invention in mind - Dyson shares its experience of AI". He believed that Dyson has defined artificial intelligence appropriately through three elements. Under the precondition of satisfying the demands of humans, we should utilize data and algorithms to satisfy the demands of humans. The three elements are indispensable. For example, the well-known Dyson vacuum cleaner detects the surfaces through AI algorithms to achieve more accurate product effects.

The AI Summit 2020 will be held in London from June 10 to 11.

