Squirrel Ai Learning Sets Guinness World Record for "The most users to take an online mathematics lesson in 24 hours"

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 21, 2024, Squirrel Ai Learning hosted a Guinness World Record™ challenge, attracting 112,718 students across China to join an online math lesson. This unprecedented participation secured a new record for "the most users to take an online mathematics lesson in 24 hours".

The certificate presentation took place during Squirrel Ai Learning's Annual Marketing Conference on October 29. Guinness World Records official adjudicator Wu Xiaohong awarded the certificate to Wei Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Squirrel Ai Learning, cementing the company's status as the record holder.

At the ceremony, Ms. Wu said, "It's a pleasure to be in Lijiang to present Squirrel Ai Learning with the Guinness World Record certificate. On behalf of Guinness World Records, I am proud to announce that Squirrel Ai Learning organized 112,718 participants for an online math lesson in Shanghai from September 21 to 22, 2024, earning the title for the most users to take an online mathematics lesson in 24 hours. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement!"

Mr. Zhou expressed his gratitude to Guinness World Records for the recognition and opportunity, as well as to all Squirrel Ai Learning students who contributed to this historic feat.

As a leading edtech unicorn in China, Squirrel Ai Learning utilized its AI-powered tutoring system during the challenge, enabling over 110,000 students to achieve significant learning milestones and ushering in a new era of AI in education.

Squirrel Ai Learning's AI Teachers Demonstrate Impressive Learning Outcomes

Sam Altman, OpenAI's founder, once noted, "The difference between classroom education and one-on-one tutoring is like two standard deviations – unbelievable difference. Most people just can't afford one-on-one tutoring… If we can combine one-on-one tutoring to every child with the things that only a human teacher can provide, the sort of support, I think that combination is just going to be incredible for education."

Squirrel Ai Learning shares this vision, and its Guinness World Record challenge, engaging 112,718 students, highlighted AI's vast potential in education.

At the conference, Dr. Joleen Liang, co-founder of Squirrel Ai Learning, delivered a keynote on the Guinness World Record challenge.

To validate the challenge's impact, iResearch, a renowned third-party institution, released the Empirical Research report on the Effectiveness of Squirrel Ai Adaptive Learning System: A Guinness Challenge Project.

Squirrel Ai Learning's AI teachers excelled in personalized instruction, enhancing students' knowledge mastery, answer accuracy, and overall capability.

Throughout the challenge, Squirrel Ai Learning's adaptive learning system crafted 108,435 unique learning avenues for 112,718 students, ensuring a tailored educational experience. This personalization allowed the system to align learning strategies closely with individual performance and needs.

The adaptive system designed 111,704 unique exercise pathways for 112,718 students, covering 99.1% of the student population. This nearly one-to-one ratio highlights the system's exceptional personalized teaching capabilities, ensuring each student receives a customized learning strategy. Dr. Liang noted that the adaptive learning module used throughout the Guinness World Record challenge encompassed just 2 hours of learning and that with more time the personalization rate would undoubtedly reach 100%.

This approach not only addressed knowledge acquisition but also personalized exercise practice, achieving efficient and precise learning outcomes.

The adaptive system's personalized instruction yielded instant results. iResearch reports significant improvements in students' knowledge mastery and answer accuracy across both synchronized and supplementary learning modules.

In synchronized learning, the average mastery level soared from 41.6% to 85.1%, a 43.5% increase. Supplementary learning saw a 42.4% improvement, rising from 32.3% to 74.7%.

Answer accuracy also skyrocketed. In synchronized learning, it climbed from 22.1% to 87.0%, a 64.9% jump. Supplementary learning witnessed an astonishing 80.8% increase, rising from just 2.1% to 82.9%.

These findings highlight the adaptive system's ability to not only improve learning outcomes but also pinpoint knowledge gaps through the supplementary module, ensuring substantial gains in mastery and accuracy after targeted learning.

Furthermore, parents have a keen interest in their children's skill development.

Within the adaptive learning system, each question is tagged with specific abilities, including numerical intuition, reasoning, symbolic perception, and application.

Using these tags, the system efficiently tracks student performance across various dimensions and evaluates progress in each area pre- and post-learning.

The adaptive system markedly improved students' learning outcomes, boosting accuracy rates in reasoning and application by 16.8% and 11.6% respectively, highlighting its substantial efficacy in enhancing diverse learning abilities.

Squirrel Ai Learning's AI teachers, through this challenge, presented a compelling data-driven case study, offering invaluable insights and a strong value proposition for the deployment and proliferation of AI in education.

Squirrel Ai Learning Advances Personalized Learning Innovation

Despite AI's growing presence in education, China's AI education landscape faces notable hurdles, with implementation challenges hindering the widespread adoption of personalized learning.

To overcome these barriers and drive AI in education forward, Squirrel Ai Learning has consistently invested heavily in both financial and human resources.

Since its founding, Squirrel Ai Learning has pumped over 2 billion yuan into R&D, utilizing 10+ billion instances of student learning behavior to train and refine the multimodal Large Adaptive Model (LAM). This groundbreaking model marks the world's first integration of adaptive technology with multimodal capabilities specifically tailored for education.

Leveraging its proprietary adaptive learning system, Squirrel Ai Learning has successfully ventured into the AI hardware realm. Its comprehensive suite includes AI-powered foundational skill development, intelligent diagnostic assessments, in-depth knowledge evaluations, sequential learning, MCM learning strategies, skill mastery training, mistake analysis, spaced repetition, error tracking logs, performance feedback reports, and Level 5 AI-driven interactive teaching capabilities. The technology has earned widespread acclaim from parents, students, and educators.

Meanwhile, Squirrel Ai Learning's extensive network of physical stores provides robust commercial backing for its multimodal adaptive learning offerings. With 2,000+ smart learning tablet stores across China, Squirrel Ai Learning boasts the largest retail footprint among AI learning device brands in the country.

Looking ahead, Squirrel Ai Learning remains committed to further exploring and expanding the potential of AI in education, striving to grant more children access to top-notch educational resources.

Guinness World Records embodies the spirit of "Beyond the Limits, Achieving Personal Bests", celebrating the incredible across various domains to help individuals discover their potential and redefine the world. Squirrel Ai Learning embraces this challenge as an opportunity to impart the message of "Pushing Boundaries and Unleashing Potential" to students.

From individual lifelong dreams to collective aspirations of thousands, the tale of record-breaking holds profound inspiration, spurring remarkable achievements worldwide. This resonates with Squirrel Ai Learning's brand philosophy, as we aspire to empower more children to unlock their potential, continually surpass themselves, and conquer life's peaks one after another.

