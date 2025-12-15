Squirrel Ai's Dr. Liang Takes the Stage at Web Summit: Pioneering a New Human-AI Collaborative Paradigm for the Classroom of the Future

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 10 to 13, 2025, Web Summit, one of the world's premier technology events, was held at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. This year's summit brought together more than 70,000 technology professionals from 157 countries, along with leaders from over 2,700 startups. Dr. Joleen Liang, Co-founder of Squirrel Ai Learning, was invited to attend and took part in three major forums, appearing alongside Microsoft President Brad Smith, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, tennis legend Maria Sharapova, and other distinguished guests to discuss emerging technology trends and the future of the industry.

At this globally influential, large-scale technology gathering, Dr. Liang participated in three core forums — "Human vs. Machine: Who Owns the Classroom of Tomorrow?", "The Silicon Shift: China's Quiet Influence on Global Innovation", and "Beyond the Lab: Will AI Fix Our Systems?". In these sessions, she joined technology leaders from around the world to explore the future of human-AI collaboration in education, providing global audiences with strategic insights and forward-looking perspectives drawn from China's practical experience in AI-powered education.

Squirrel Ai Highlights the Irreplaceable Human Value in Education

During the forum entitled "Human vs. Machine: Who Owns the Classroom of Tomorrow?", Dr. Liang engaged in an in-depth conversation with João Rui Ferreira, Secretary of State for Economy of Portugal, and Marc Tawil, columnist at Exame, Brazil's largest business publication. She noted: "Through Squirrel Ai's years of practice, we have come to understand that the highest value of artificial intelligence in education is not to replace teachers, but to free them from repetitive tasks so they can focus on what machines cannot replicate — inspiration, empathy, and creativity." Dr. Liang further explained that Squirrel Ai's multimodal intelligent adaptive learning system is a vivid embodiment of this philosophy.

The system integrates multimodal cognitive diagnostics, a fine-grained knowledge graph, and error-cause analysis algorithms to deliver precise, real-time insights into each student's learning state. It intelligently generates personalized learning paths, enabling teachers to devote more time to individualized guidance, the cultivation of higher-order thinking, and character education.

"Education is, at its core, a profound interaction between people. Technology's highest purpose is to enhance — not diminish — that experience," stated Dr. Liang. "Our goal is the effective collaboration between humans and machines, working together to create a learning environment that is both supportive and human-centered." With this vision, she articulated a new paradigm for human-AI collaboration in education, offering meaningful insights into the deeper essence of teaching and learning.

Building a Boundaryless, Personalized, and Human-Centered Classroom of the Future

Against the backdrop of rapid growth in the global educational technology sector, Dr. Liang highlighted in her remarks that true innovation in educational technology does not lie in market expansion but in harnessing technology to drive a fundamental shift toward learner-centered education. She underscored that the essence of educational innovation is achieving personalized learning at scale and educational equity — goals that must be grounded in authentic, dynamic learning data.

"Building on Squirrel Ai's multimodal intelligent adaptive learning model, developed through serving more than 43 million students and analyzing over 20 billion learning behaviors, we can perceive each student's challenges and strengths in real time and dynamically adjust their learning path. This is not merely about enhancing the efficiency of knowledge delivery; it is about fundamentally understanding why a learner gets stuck at a specific point, how they can learn better, and providing the most appropriate support instantly." Dr. Liang added that the classroom of the future is poised to transcend physical and temporal boundaries, evolving into a boundless, data-driven learning environment guided by human values.

Notably, Dr. Liang's presence at Web Summit showcased Squirrel Ai's maturity as a key builder and innovator in the educational technology sector, presenting an intelligent educational framework designed to understand student needs and support teacher decision-making. Its value lies not only in the technology itself, but also in the practical implementation model it offers to the education community. In the learning environment shaped by Squirrel Ai, teachers are no longer mere transmitters of knowledge. Instead, they become designers and facilitators of the learning process, while artificial intelligence provides personalized support and continuously refines instruction. In this way, true "teaching according to students' aptitude" becomes an integral part of daily classroom routines.

As technology frameworks and educational philosophies continue to converge, Squirrel Ai's proven approach has become an important benchmark for the entire industry. It demonstrates that when technology truly serves the essence of education, it can overcome resource and geographic constraints, allowing more students to access learning experiences tailored to their individual needs. This learner-centered, technology-enabled model is driving continuous advancement in global education and making a more personalized and equitable future not only possible, but increasingly within reach.

