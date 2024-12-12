Squirrel Ai's Joleen Liang Honored Among Top Innovators on Bett Asia EdTech 10 List

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A dynamic new female leader is making her mark on global education.

The Bett Asia EdTech Leadership Summit, a premier event showcasing the latest educational innovations and technological advancements worldwide, has recently concluded. This year's summit highlighted the most innovative educational resources from the Asia-Pacific region and unveiled the prestigious Bett Asia EdTech 10 list, providing guidance on the development of the global edtech sector.

Among the honorees, Dr. Joleen Liang, co-founder of Squirrel Ai Learning, stood alongside notable figures such as Fadzliaton Zainudin, Deputy Director of the Malaysian Ministry of Education, and Prof. Sudeshna Sani from the AI Research Center at India's Woxsen University. Their inclusion underscored Asia's significant role in advancing educational technology.

Pioneering Personalized Learning through EdTech Innovations

Since its inception in 1985, Bett has become a highly respected edtech conference in the UK and a benchmark event in the global education sector. Amidst a wave of edtech innovations, Bett's prominence in the industry continues to rise. This time, Dr. Joleen Liang's inclusion in the Bett Asia EdTech 10 list serves as a testament to her exceptional contributions to education technology and highlights Squirrel Ai's innovative capabilities in the global arena.

Squirrel Ai, a leader in education technology, has been dedicated to advancing adaptive learning since its inception. The company leads the charge in bridging the commercial gap in AI education, having developed the world's first all-subject multimodal Large Adaptive Model (LAM). This AI tutor revolutionizes traditional education models by providing efficient, high-quality learning services that include precise diagnostic learning assessments, customized learning strategies, and root-cause analysis, significantly enhancing personalized learning and teaching practices.

Squirrel Ai's multimodal LAM leverages 10 billion learning behavior data points from over 24 million students, enabling the platform to tailor learning journeys with great flexibility and accuracy. The AI-driven learning engagement is designed to accommodate a personalized learning and development strategy, ensuring that each student's individual needs are met.

In addition, Squirrel Ai's practical AI tutors are pushing the boundaries of AI-based learning solutions, redefining the competitive landscape in the edtech market and enhancing the overall quality of the industry. Squirrel Ai's far-reaching impact on the edtech sector once again captured global attention at this year's Bett Asia EdTech Leadership Summit.

Advancing Educational Impact and Developing an Adaptive Learning Ecosystem

During the award ceremony, Dr. Joleen Liang participated in an interview with Bett, where she emphasized the importance and original vision behind Squirrel Ai's personalized learning strategy. She also shared insights into potential future education scenarios within the adaptive learning ecosystem.

Dr. Liang noted that true equity in education depends on the ability to adapt to the inherent diversity in students' learning processes and resources. This, she believes, is the key to realizing the full potential of education technology. As a result, she continues to explore the core aspects of education and students' learning needs, develop adaptive learning technologies, and create immersive AI-based learning scenarios. These efforts help students maximize the use of educational resources and achieve a high-quality, efficient, and personalized learning experience.

Notably, Dr. Liang has spearheaded numerous public welfare initiatives aimed at providing multimodal adaptive learning services to students in resource-poor areas, significantly boosting their academic performance. Operating under the principle of educational equity, Squirrel Ai is leading the widespread deployment of a personalized learning ecosystem to broaden the adoption of adaptive learning technologies.

By expanding adaptive learning scenarios, Squirrel Ai provides effective solutions for more efficient remote and digital learning, converting physical educational assets into accessible resources. This transformation overcomes the inherent spatial and temporal limitations of traditional learning systems, facilitating the effective distribution of educational resources and enhancing both the efficiency and quality of education.

Looking ahead, Squirrel Ai is committed to continued investment in the research and development of multimodal LAMs, ensuring its leadership in technological innovation. By consistently introducing new and innovative approaches to learning, Squirrel Ai is shaping the future of educational models, teaching methods, and learning resources, creating new opportunities for the advancement of education.

