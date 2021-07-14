Squirrel Systems announces public availability of Squirrel Cloud POS Independent Restaurant Edition

Squirrel Cloud POS is born from Squirrel's expertise in delivering enterprise point-of-sale solutions to some of the industry's most recognized hospitality environments. In contrast to all-in-one, consumer-grade tablet POS systems, Squirrel Cloud POS will give operators the widest choice of hardware and software partners in the industry to suit their unique brand and needs. Customers have the freedom to run their POS on proven hospitality-grade Squirrel terminals, or their choice of iOS, Android or Windows tablets. Built on an open architecture, Squirrel Cloud POS will let operators leverage best-of-breed restaurant technology partners for online ordering, 3 rd party delivery, payments, kitchen automation and more.

Squirrel has worked with its Early Access customers and partners over the last eighteen months to adapt to changing guest expectations and demand for off-premise dining to deliver an exceptional experience both inside and outside the restaurant. Squirrel Cloud POS lets servers send orders directly from the table or patio, allowing them to spend more time with guests and lower the number of staff needed. In addition, integration with online ordering and delivery marketplaces helps restauranteurs reach new customers through phone, takeout, online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery channels. Restaurants can use Squirrel Cloud POS to seamlessly feed orders from their branded online ordering website, or 3rd party delivery apps straight to the kitchen, reducing the overhead of manual re-entry and managing multiple menus.

"Squirrel is a leading provider of POS solutions for enterprise hospitality environments. Our goal with the Squirrel Cloud POS Independent Restaurant Edition was to create an easy to use and easy to deploy POS platform that brings enterprise grade infrastructure and flexibility to independent restaurants." said Jason Leeson, President of Squirrel Systems. "Bringing a new point-of-sale platform to market during the pandemic has been a monumental accomplishment for our team. We sincerely thank our Early Access customers and partners that helped shape the Squirrel Cloud POS over the last eighteen months."

The Squirrel Cloud POS is designed to be easy to use and easy to deploy. The front of house Squirrel Cloud POS App is available on the IOS App Store, Google Play and the Microsoft Store. It is easy for servers to learn and use either at the counter or tableside, and easy for managers to monitor daily and weekly performance from their mobile device of choice.

The Squirrel Cloud POS is designed to bring enterprise capability and performance to all restaurants. It delivers the core point-of-sale engine via the same Microsoft Azure® cloud infrastructure trusted by 95% of the Top Fortune 500 companies. Squirrel Cloud POS frees owners from the complexity and cost of managing servers in the restaurant. They can trust the Squirrel Cloud POS to be running 24x7 and automatically scale for them during peak periods.

Squirrel Cloud POS Independent Restaurant Edition is now available at an introductory price of $57.50 USD/per month for the first device and $20 USD per device thereafter.

About Squirrel Systems

Squirrel Systems is a leading provider of point of sale solutions focused exclusively on the Hospitality market. Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant POS system and continues to introduce market-leading innovations to help shape the industry. Visit www.squirrelsystems.com/squirrel-story to learn why Squirrel only works with food and beverage operators to enable amazing guest experiences from table to curb.

