Squirreled® World Educational iOS Game Combines Learning with Fun!

LINCOLN, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Interactive LLC is excited to announce its latest app just released for the Apple iOS platform, Squirreled® World, is available now for free download the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Squirreled World for iOS Squirreled World actual gameplay

Squirreled® World is a fun, open world style arcade game with math table exercise "built in" to the gameplay and runs on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The game is based on division and uses engaging gameplay to help build essential math table "memory muscle" in the brain as you play. Squirreled® World is a fun game for all ages 4+ and also supports MFi (made for iPhone) game controllers.

Squirreled® World's Arcade mode is designed to allow parents and players select which math level to focus on. Squirreled® World provides a simple, fun, humorous, yet challenging game experience with plenty to explore and with great replay value. Play Squirrel and take Bee's challenge against Bird and go for the gold trophy!

Learning math tables early on in the development of the mind is essential to prepare for more complex and applied math skills. Following the release of the apps Squirreled® in 2016, and Squirreled® Division in 2013 which have both helped people worldwide have fun while learning, Squirreled® World takes the Squirreled® experience to a whole new level with a large "open world" style game.

Leap in to Squirreled® World and have fun cracking and collecting acorns while outwitting gophers, cats, badgers, dodging cars and lawnmowers, and navigating hedge maze backyards. Ambush cats with thrown acorns, watch out for acorn throwing kids, and use night vision goggles to avoid feisty badgers in the dark. Can you master the Squirreled® World?

About ABC Interactive LLC

ABC Interactive LLC is a small iOS app development company located in Lincoln, California. Founded by Andrew Chew in 2015 after a decade of building engaging online experiences for companies large and small. Andrew has also built education games for companies such as Score Learning and the Rainforest Action Network, helped author chapters on a book for Adobe Press, led teams developing award winning training courses while working at Vitesse Learning, and helped build next-gen courseware during the "dot com" era of the bay area at The Ninth House Network.

