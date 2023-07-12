Squirrly Company Releases First Batch of AI Digital Assistants for Marketing, Revolutionizing Business Success

LONDON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirrly Company, a leading technology and gaming company focused on driving real-world results, is proud to announce the successful completion of its first batch of AI Digital Assistants designed specifically for marketing purposes. This significant milestone marks a groundbreaking advancement in the field of business assistance and solidifies Squirrly's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide.

Inspired by CEO and Co-Founder Florin Muresan's visionary paper in 2010, which predicted the rise of Web 3.0 and Digital Assistants, Squirrly has embarked on a transformative journey to revolutionize the way businesses operate. With over 600,000 global businesses already experiencing the remarkable benefits of Squirrly's Digital Assistants for Business, the release of this latest product is set to redefine the marketing landscape.

Gone are the days when websites and web services communicated in isolation. Squirrly's AI-driven technology enables seamless communication and interaction between websites and web services, turning what was once a dream into an extraordinary reality. The power of these Digital Assistants lies not only in their ability to process vast amounts of data but also in their capacity to guide and advise business owners on their journey towards success.

"Faster. Easier. Assisted." These three words embody the essence of Squirrly's mission. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Squirrly's Digital Assistants empower business owners to achieve remarkable results. Drawing on a wealth of data and knowledge, these assistants provide actionable insights and recommendations, ensuring that businesses can navigate the digital landscape with confidence and make informed decisions that propel them towards greatness.

Squirrly's journey began over a decade ago when the company introduced its first assistant. This groundbreaking innovation bridged the gap of desolation, enabling website owners to redirect their online presence in the right direction. The impact was astonishing, with three times more clients experiencing success and customer acquisition compared to previous methods. Squirrly's Digital Assistant outperformed competitors like WordPress.org and WordPress.com, cementing its position as a game-changer in the industry.

"Our founding team was thrilled to witness the transformative effect our Digital Assistant had on our clients' success," said Florin Muresan, CEO and Co-Founder of Squirrly Company. "By turning website marketing into a fun and engaging experience, we combined intrinsic and extrinsic motivation to guide our users towards achieving their goals. This paradigm shift led us to focus on developing Digital Assistants exclusively for business and marketing applications."

The release of Squirrly's first batch of AI Digital Assistants for marketing represents a significant step towards revolutionizing the way businesses operate in the digital realm. With Squirrly's unwavering commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and driving real-world results, the possibilities for businesses are boundless.

