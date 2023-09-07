Squirrly Company Spearheads AI Reskilling Revolution to Help People Get Over Fear of Losing Their Jobs to AI

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No longer relegated to the plotlines of science fiction, Artificial Intelligence is now a potent force disrupting the workforce. As businesses increasingly integrate AI into their operations, employees worldwide are plagued by fears of obsolescence. "Will I get replaced by an AI? Or worse, by someone who knows how to use AI?" The questions are as unsettling as they are ubiquitous.

Taking the lead to quell these fears, Squirrly Company— an innovative frontrunner in the AI sector—has just announced its most audacious initiative yet: 10 New AI Courses Inside Education Cloud PLUS. Committed to reskilling professionals in the AI field, the platform aims to roll out a suite of 10 specialized online courses by the end of this year.

Coming on the heels of Squirrly Company's groundbreaking release of the world's first batch of AI Digital Assistants for Marketing and business applications, the Education Cloud PLUS courses underscore the firm's ambition to push forward its AI agenda.

"We're not just addressing fears; we're offering solutions," says Florin Muresan, CEO of Squirrly Company. "These aren't just any courses. They're geared to help people become so adept at leveraging AI technologies that employers will see them as irreplaceable assets rather than liabilities."

In short: Squirrly Company aims to turn the tables. Instead of professionals fearing being replaced by AI, the goal is to make them the ones who know how to harness AI to serve their companies better—proving their worth in the landscape of future work.

The Future of Work is Now

We're not talking about training for jobs that will be relevant in a decade; we're talking about equipping professionals for roles that are already in demand. "Our agenda is far-reaching, yes. But it's also immediate," Muresan elaborates. "The biggest shift of the century isn't looming; it's already here. And we're committed to preparing our students for this new reality."

Each new course in the Education Cloud PLUS portfolio (already 40 courses strong) will tackle crucial areas of using generative AI. These are actionable skills that professionals can apply in their roles—right now.

Unlocking Potential, Unveiling Possibilities

The course content is designed to be accessible, irrespective of an individual's level of expertise in AI. You don't have to be a techie or a coder to learn how to leverage AI tools. All you need is a willingness to embrace the future, and Squirrly Company provides the keys to unlock it.

"You don't need to be a victim of the future; you can be its architect," says Muresan. "Our students won't just survive the wave of AI. They'll ride it."

About Squirrly Company

Squirrly Company is a global innovator in the field of Artificial Intelligence. With the recent launch of the world's first AI Digital Assistants designed for Marketing and business applications, the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the AI industry.

https://www.squirrly.co/learning/education-cloud/

Push past the fear. Pivot towards the future. With Squirrly Company's Education Cloud PLUS, you're not just staying ahead of the curve; you're shaping it.

