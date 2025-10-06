Squishmallows Expands Its World of Joy with New Fragrance Collection from Blue Meadow Brands

Available at Ulta Beauty and Ulta.com

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Squishmallows, the #1 plush toy sensation in the US, is expanding its mission to spread joy – now through the power of fragrance. In partnership with Blue Meadow Brands, founded by Joel Ronkin – a fragranceveteran with over 25 years of experience developing some of the world's most beloved and successful scents – Squishmallows introduces Squishmallows Fragrances: a debut collection of three mood-boosting scents inspired by the brand's most iconic characters.

Image by Squishmallows Fragrances

"Squishmallows Fragrances builds on the brand's legacy of sensorial delight, unveiling a fresh and immersive way to experience its signature joy. In working with the Squishmallows team, we saw an opportunity to translate the brand's core values – happiness, inclusivity, and collectability – into scent, deepening the emotional connection fans have with this one-of-a-kind brand. Through fragrance, we hope to provide comfort and joy to consumers that they can take with them wherever they go," said Joel Ronkin, Blue Meadow Brands Founder & CEO.

To bring the collection to life, Blue Meadow partnered with DSM-Firmenich, the acclaimed scent innovator behind such brands as Sol de Janeiro and Le Labo, and renowned designer Lance McGregor, whose work includes Orebella, Jo Malone and La Mer. Together, they created fragrances and designs that embody the excitement, comfort, and joy synonymous with Squishmallows.

Each scent is infused with an exclusive Squishmallows Accord – a delicious blend of sweet and fluffy marshmallow notes combined with EmotiWaves™ scent technology that elicits feelings of happiness, well-being and joy (as proven by neuroscientific studies). Visually, McGregor's bottle designs mirror the soft, familiar shapes of Squishmallows' most popular characters. Each bottle features a collectible bulb atomizer for a tactile "Squishability" fans know and love with an elevated touch. This isn't just fragrance; it's joy in a bottle.

THE FRAGRANCES

Whisked Away

A vanilla amber gourmand inspired by Squishmallows' mascot Cam the Cat and his love for coziness and comfort.

Key Notes: Foamy Milk, Caramel Drizzle, Vanilla Latte Top: Cinnamon, Foamy Milk, Caramel Drizzle Mid: Tiger Orchid, Freesia Petals, White Peach Dry: Sandalwood, Squishmallows Accord, Vanilla Latte



Pink Possibilities

A fruity floral green inspired by Patty the Cow and her family's booth at the springtime farmer's market.

Key Notes: Fresh-Picked Strawberry, Juicy Kiwi, Pink Sugar Top: Fresh-Picked Strawberry, Dragonfruit Nectar, Juicy Kiwi Mid: Violet Leaves, Plum Blossom, Waterlily Dry: Squishmallows Accord, Sheer Amber, Pink Sugar



Moonlit Mist

A floral fruity gourmand inspired by Zumirez the Bat and the enchanted forest he calls home.

Key Notes: Green Apple, Sweet Cherry, Lychee Blossom Top: Green Apple, Lychee Blossom, Sweet Cherry Mid: Pink Peony, Pear Flower, Lily of the Valley Dry: Squishmallows Accord, American Cedarwood, Soft Musks



Collection Pricing

100 mL // 3.4 oz EDP ($58)

30 mL // 1.0 oz EDP ($38)

3-Piece Coffret Set ($40)

All Squishmallows Fragrances will be available starting October 5, 2025 at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, and Ulta.com. For a limited time only, shoppers will receive an exclusive Squishmallows plush with the purchase of any 3.4 oz Squishmallows Fragrances in stores and at Ulta.com.

"We're thrilled to welcome Squishmallows Fragrances into the Ulta Beauty family," said Linda Suliafu, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "This launch brings together the joyful, collectible spirit of Squishmallows with the beauty discovery and fun our guests love to find in our assortment. The brand's playful energy and inclusive appeal align perfectly with our mission to deliver beauty experiences that surprise, delight, and celebrate self-expression for guests of all generations. We can't wait for new and existing guests to experience this exciting new addition to our fragrance assortment and find the perfect scent that matches their mood."

Squishmallows Fragrances are layerable, certified under four pillars of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, vegan, made from upcycled ingredients (5-12 depending on the scent), mood-boosting (Emotiwaves™ patented technology), and cruelty-free.

"Squishmallows has become a global powerhouse franchise with diverse product offerings that transcend well beyond the toy aisle, capturing the hearts and minds of fans everywhere," said Gerhard Runken, Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. "Collaborating with Blue Meadow brings the brand to life through an authentic Squishmallows fragrance experience we know fans will love and is sure to invigorate their senses."

To learn more about Squishmallows Fragrances, please visit Shop.Jazwares.com and follow along on social media @squishmallowsfragrances.

ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWS

Launched in 2017, Squishmallows™ has become a global sensation with 485 million+ lifetime plush units sold worldwide. Known for their ultra-soft textures, collectible appeal, and diverse cast of lovable characters, Squishmallows™ has built a devoted fanbase and cemented its place in pop culture. Jazwares™, a global leader in play and entertainment, continues to expand the Squishmallows™ universe through innovative collaborations and unforgettable experiences.

ABOUT BLUE MEADOW BRANDS

Founded by fragrance pioneer Joel Ronkin, Blue Meadow develops, crafts, and manufactures fragrances that awaken the senses and inspire joy. Blending artistry with innovation, Blue Meadow creates scents designed to uplift moods, evoke memories, and celebrate life's most beautiful moments. With a passion for quality and a commitment to sustainability, Blue Meadow crafts fragrances that bring happiness to people around the world — one scent at a time.

