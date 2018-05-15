SQZ Biotech CEO to Participate in BIO International Panel and to Present at Investor Conferences in Second Quarter 2018

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), a biotechnology company developing novel cellular therapies for multiple indications, announced today that Armon Sharei, PhD, SQZ's co-founder and CEO, will be participating in a panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention, taking place in Boston, MA, June 4-7, 2018. SQZ management also will be presenting at two investor conferences in the second quarter of 2018.

The Company has an ongoing collaboration with F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ("Roche") that began in 2015. Both companies will be sitting on the panel at BIO that will focus on international partnerships. "BIO is a great platform for fostering collaboration," said Dr. Sharei, "and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the panel and comment on our partnership with Roche."

2018 BIO International Convention

Panel: Don't Be Foreign To Foreign Affairs — How To Broker Biopharma Strategic Alliances And Partnerships Between International Stakeholders

Date and Time: June 6, 2018, at 11:00am ET, Room 252AB, Level 2, Boston Convention Center

Investor Conferences

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Presentation Date and Time: May 21, 2018, at 1:30pm ET

JMP Securities 2018 Life Sciences Conference, New York, NY

Presentation Date and Time: June 21, 2018, at 2:00pm ET

About SQZ Biotech
Through internal research programs and external partnerships, SQZ's unique cell engineering capabilities are being used to develop a new generation of cell therapies. SQZ's current internal efforts are focused on the development of novel, cell-based, immune therapies that leverage targeted immune modulation to impact oncology and autoimmune disease applications. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

