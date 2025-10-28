SR Aviation Infrastructure Acquires Bridger Hangar Complex at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

The 3-hangar, 118,000 SF complex includes opportunity for future 40,000 SF hangar

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SR Aviation Infrastructure ("SRAI"), a subsidiary of New York and Nashville-based real estate investment and development firm SomeraRoad, has acquired the Bridger Hangar Complex at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) in Bozeman, Montana, from Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER). The three-hangar, 118,000-square-foot complex occupies a prime location at one of the nation's fastest-growing airports. The acquisition also includes a fully entitled development site, where SRAI plans to build an additional 40,000-square-foot hangar.

Photo Credit: Bridger Aerospace.

As part of the transaction, the existing hangars have been leased back to the seller, Bridger Aerospace, under a 10-year lease agreement. Bridger Aerospace, one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies, provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies across the nation, as well as internationally. The location will continue to serve as the company's headquarters.

"Bozeman is a market that presents tremendous opportunity for private aviation and general aviation infrastructure," said Jonathon Reeser, President, SR Aviation Infrastructure. "This acquisition reflects SRAI's focus on well-located, institutional-quality aviation assets with durable tenant credit and clear value-creation potential. Bozeman has seen consistent growth, servicing premier destinations such as Big Sky Ski Resort, Yellowstone, and surrounding areas; our planned expansion will add much-needed hangar supply to the market."

"Bozeman is a fantastic market for SRAI - it reflects our ability to identify opportunity and move decisively, while also reinvesting in and enhancing existing assets," said Monte Koch, Senior Advisor, SR Aviation Infrastructure. "We see huge potential here, not only in the strength of the market today but in the development opportunities that will shape its future."

SRAI is an investment platform focused on the acquisition, development, and leasing of aviation-related real estate, including hangar space for based aircraft, corporate flight departments, government, FBOs, MROs, flight schools, charter, and management companies across the United States. The platform addresses the supply–demand imbalance in aviation real estate and is scaling toward an institutional portfolio of high-quality assets. Current holdings include Quail Air Center in Las Vegas, NV, and the private hangar complex at San Antonio International Airport. The Bridger Hangar Complex represents SRAI's third acquisition.

For more information on SRAI, please visit www.sraviationinfrastructure.com . For more information on SomeraRoad, please visit www.someraroadinc.com .

Bridger Hangar Complex

90 Aviation Lane

Belgrade MT 59714

Media Contact

Caroline Stephens

SomeraRoad, Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE SomeraRoad