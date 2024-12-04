SR CONSTRUCTION COMPLETES WEST HENDERSON HOSPITAL ON TIME AND UNDER BUDGET

TRADITIONAL CONSTRUCTION PROCESSES, PROJECT WOULD HAVE TAKEN 12-18 MONTHS LONGER TO COMPLETE

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SR Construction, a full-service general contractor, is proud to announce the on-time completion of West Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Nevada. The 7-story facility featuring 150 inpatient beds broke ground in March 2022 and opens for patients in December 2024.

SR Construction completed West Henderson Hospital on time and under budget. Post this Aerial image of SR Construction-built West Henderson Hospital.

"Beyond bringing a much-needed hospital to the community, this $230 million project was significant for multiple reasons," explained Bret Loughridge, president of SR Construction. "Our team was presented with a desired budget and a project completion deadline. The plans had yet to be completed. We used our unique process, The 'SR Built' Process, to provide the owner with certainty in time and budget. We worked collaboratively with the design teams and the owner to develop a project solution that would accommodate the desired goals and the hospital was ultimately completed on time, and approximately 4% under budget."

The "SR Built" Process, developed over three decades, ( demo video ) is unique in that it brings together, from the very start, all team members and trade partners associated with a project to participate as full and equal members of an interactive team. It involves distinctive tools, systems, and processes that include constant communication and lean construction methods. There are no silos – everyone is working as a cohesive team member to bring a high-quality project to fruition. Project owners enjoy a single point of responsibility, a much smoother construction process and confidence in delivery time and cost.

The full-service West Henderson Hospital features an ER with 36 bays, extensive cardiology services, radiology lab, pharmacy, inpatient dialysis, the latest Da Vinci V advanced robotic surgery system and a range of surgical services. The facility is master planned for growth to 450 beds. The completed 150 beds are a mix of 30 intensive care units and 120 medical/surgical. The facility has expansion capacity for an additional 90 beds, more operating rooms and radiology spaces as the demand increases.

ABOUT SR Construction

SR Construction, Inc. (SR) was founded in 1991 as a full-service general contractor with in-house design, preconstruction, and construction services. The company works in the western United States and is based in Las Vegas with an office in Reno, Nevada, servicing markets including healthcare, hospitality, commercial, industrial, and more. SR provides creative and adaptive planning, design, and construction solutions that respond to clients' company culture, business, and community. The core principles of Lean construction are incorporated on all projects. These foundational values create a harmonious and productive atmosphere where safety, productivity, teamwork, and flow are paramount. srbuilt-usa.com .

SOURCE SR Construction