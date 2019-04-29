Sr. Mary Haddad, RSM, named president and chief executive officer of the Catholic Health Association of the United States

Sr. Mary has served with CHA since 2009 and oversees critical areas of sponsorship, mission, ethics, leadership formation and learning integration for CHA. In her current role she consults with Catholic health ministry sponsors, CEOs, board members and church officials to advance the mission of Catholic health care in the U.S. and collaborates on strategic planning and advocacy for the association.

"Sr. Mary's deep experience working with CHA and its members for more than a decade makes her the ideal person to lead our association. In addition to her knowledge and expertise, she also brings a strong commitment and passion in advocating for the most vulnerable among us," said Mike Slubowski, chair, CHA board of trustees. "Sr. Mary is an authentic and energetic leader who will work tirelessly to advance the Catholic health ministry."

During her nearly four decades of professional life, Sr. Mary has served in a variety of roles in ministries that care for the sick and vulnerable. Early in her career she worked as a teacher, school principal (at the age of 22), social worker and as a volunteer in Belize and Trinidad. Prior to joining CHA, Sr. Mary was administrative fellow at Saint Anthony's Health System in Alton, Ill. and served on the regional leadership team of the Sisters of Mercy, St. Louis.

"Catholic health care plays a vital role in the health of our nation and we are embracing the many opportunities where we can work together as a ministry to advance the common good. Sr. Mary's diverse background in health care, education, and social work allows her to see the big picture and provide the robust leadership that will allow Catholic health care to continue to thrive," said Kevin Sexton, incoming chair, CHA board of trustees.

"I am thrilled that the board has chosen Sr. Mary as our new president and CEO. She will do an outstanding job. Sr. Mary is very gifted and committed to Catholic health care, and we are blessed that she is willing to take on this role," said Sr. Carol.

Sr. Mary received her master's degree in business administration in health care from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. and a master's degree in social work from Saint Louis University. She has a bachelor's degree in education from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill. She is a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the Honor Society of Jesuit Institutions of Higher Education; a member of the CHRISTUS Health Mission Committee; and a member of the board of Mercy Housing.

"I'm honored that the CHA board has entrusted me with this important leadership position. CHA has a long, rich history of advocating for high quality, affordable and accessible care for all. As we look to the challenges ahead, we must be bold and not afraid to look at things anew, with a fresh and clear vision for how best to serve our patients and the communities that have counted on Catholic health care for more than 150 years. I'm eager to get started on this important work and blessed to be surrounded by a talented and dedicated staff at CHA and a membership deeply committed to our shared mission and vision," said Sr. Mary.

The Catholic Health Association of the United States is the national leadership organization of the Catholic health ministry, representing the largest nonprofit provider of health care services in the nation.

1 in 7 patients in the U.S. is cared for in a Catholic hospital each day.

Catholic health care, which includes more than 2,200 hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, systems, sponsors, and related organizations, serves the full continuum of health care across our nation.

