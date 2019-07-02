S.R. Smith creates new category with Mod-Lite™ wireless LED light for pools and spas.

Mod-Lite blends modular design with wireless power technology to deliver unmatched flexibility, convenience, safety and savings. S.R. Smith's proprietary wireless power technology, Power Pass ™, enables power to flow directly to the wireless LED lamp module, without a physical connection to power, making installation, winterization, and service faster, safer, and more efficient.

"Servicing today's pool lighting, involves a series of complicated and costly processes to perform what is essentially a very simple task – changing a light," noted Brett Fritts, Chief Operating Officer of S.R. Smith, LLC. "With Mod-Lite changing lights in a pool or spa is as simple as changing a traditional light bulb."

Mod-Lite Product Features:

Power Pass ™ Wireless Power Technology

12VAC 7-Watt wireless LED light for gunite, vinyl liner, and fiberglass pools and spas

Designed for use with standard 1.5" wall fittings and conduit down to 0.75"

Available in lengths of 80' or 150', as single units or in bulk packs

Advanced functionality available with poolLUX Premier: 49 color variations and four levels of dimming via wireless remote

Six colors (white, blue, green, red, amber, magenta), and two light shows (fast/slow) when you used with poolLUX 12VAC UL379 transformers.

Ten colored trim plates in two different shapes (square and round) for maximum customization

Three-year warranty

ETL Listed — Conforms to UL676, certified to CSA C22.2 #89

FCC approved

For more information on Mod-Lite please visit: Mod-lite.com. For those interested in receiving pricing information call (800) 824-4398 or email sales@srsmith.com.

About S.R. Smith

S.R. Smith has been in business since 1932 when Samuel Robert Smith originally made diving boards out of Oregon's Douglas fir timber. The company has continued to grow through product innovation, geographic expansion and acquisitions. Today, S.R. Smith is a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial pool deck equipment, lighting products and ADA compliant lifts with facilities in Oregon, Arizona, Tennessee and Brisbane, Australia. For more information on S.R. Smith and its complete product portfolio

