S.R. Smith Creates New Category With Mod-Lite™ Wireless LED Light For Pools And Spas
Mod-Lite Utilizes Revolutionary Wireless Power Technology - "PowerPass™"
Jul 02, 2019, 12:05 ET
CANBY, Ore., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide leader in residential and commercial pool deck equipment, lighting and access products, S.R. Smith, is pleased to announce the creation of an all-new category of pool and spa lighting; the innovative Mod-Lite™. This announcement follows closely on the heels of the recent release of SlideAway™ – the first ever removable, portable pool slide to fully comply with federal safety standards set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The company's Mod-Lite system offers a revolutionary new "twist" on LED lighting and maintenance.
Mod-Lite blends modular design with wireless power technology to deliver unmatched flexibility, convenience, safety and savings. S.R. Smith's proprietary wireless power technology, PowerPass™, enables power to flow directly to the wireless LED lamp module, without a physical connection to power, making installation, winterization, and service faster, safer, and more efficient.
"Servicing today's pool lighting, involves a series of complicated and costly processes to perform what is essentially a very simple task – changing a light," noted Brett Fritts, Chief Operating Officer of S.R. Smith, LLC. "With Mod-Lite changing lights in a pool or spa is as simple as changing a traditional light bulb."
Mod-Lite Product Features:
- PowerPass™ Wireless Power Technology
- 12VAC 7-Watt wireless LED light for gunite, vinyl liner, and fiberglass pools and spas
- Designed for use with standard 1.5" wall fittings and conduit down to 0.75"
- Available in lengths of 80' or 150', as single units or in bulk packs
- Advanced functionality available with poolLUX Premier: 49 color variations and four levels of dimming via wireless remote
- Six colors (white, blue, green, red, amber, magenta), and two light shows (fast/slow) when you used with poolLUX 12VAC UL379 transformers.
- Ten colored trim plates in two different shapes (square and round) for maximum customization
- Three-year warranty
- ETL Listed — Conforms to UL676, certified to CSA C22.2 #89
- FCC approved
For more information on Mod-Lite please visit: Mod-lite.com. For those interested in receiving pricing information call (800) 824-4398 or email sales@srsmith.com.
About S.R. Smith
S.R. Smith has been in business since 1932 when Samuel Robert Smith originally made diving boards out of Oregon's Douglas fir timber. The company has continued to grow through product innovation, geographic expansion and acquisitions. Today, S.R. Smith is a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial pool deck equipment, lighting products and ADA compliant lifts with facilities in Oregon, Arizona, Tennessee and Brisbane, Australia. For more information on S.R. Smith and its complete product portfolio
