SRA 831(b) Admin Announces New Halo Coverage Policy for Consolidated Business Risk Mitigation

EAGLE, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SRA 831(b) Admin, the leading 831(b) Plan Manager, adds Halo Coverage to its more than 25 self-insurance policies, ensuring businesses are able to fill in the exclusions, denied claims, and deductibles of traditional insurance. This tax-deferred risk mitigation solution utilizes the 831(b) tax code, also known as micro captive insurance, allowing businesses to reduce potential incurred losses from uninsured incidents that fall outside of established risk categories.

Learn how SRA 831(b) Admin can better prepare you for potential risks with Halo Coverage.

"We are seeing an unprecedented hardening of the traditional P&C insurance market that has not occurred in nearly 40 years and is the very reason why the 831(b) tax code was created," says Van Carlson, Founder & CEO of SRA 831(b) Admin. "Insurance is not what it used to be, with policy language expanding because of exclusions, not additions. From wildfire carveouts to tariff fluctuations to supply chain issues and cyber crimes at every turn, we have seen a dramatic increase in risks that small and midsize businesses face daily. This Halo Policy is designed to pick up where your traditional policy is limited, ensuring that unexpected gaps don't disrupt operations or cash flow."

Halo Coverage was created in response to the exclusions, deductibles, and denials in many insurance policies and covers 6 key elements:

Deductibles & Self-Insured Retentions – Reduces out-of-pocket expenses and preserves cash flow.

– Reduces out-of-pocket expenses and preserves cash flow. Fills Coverage Gaps – Addresses exclusions and uncovered perils in primary insurance policies.

– Addresses exclusions and uncovered perils in primary insurance policies. Not Excess Insurance – Works alongside existing policies, rather than simply adding excess coverage.

– Works alongside existing policies, rather than simply adding excess coverage. Customizable Protection – Tailored to fit the specific risks of your industry.

– Tailored to fit the specific risks of your industry. Tax-Advantaged Risk Financing – Utilize tax-deferred reserves to manage unexpected losses efficiently.

An 831(b) Plan allows businesses in any industry to self-insure for common unfunded liabilities including but not limited to warranties, supply chain interruption, political risk, lawsuits, and other blue sky risks. Premium is tax-deferred and provides a rainy-day fund companies can use when high-severity, low-frequency perils occur. These premiums should be invested, and are managed by the business's trusted financial advisor.

In this hardening insurance market, as rates increase, coverage decreases, and an unprecedented amount of market pullbacks occur, alternative strategies are becoming common practice. Adding an 831(b) Plan which includes Halo Coverage to a company's overall risk management strategy affords greater operational and financial stability and the flexibility needed for businesses to weather the storm. To learn more about 831(b) Plans, please visit www.831b.com.

About SRA 831(b) Admin

SRA 831(b) Admin , established in 2009, is the leading provider of 831(b) plan administration, specializing in innovative risk management solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses. By leveraging the 831(b) tax code, SRA empowers businesses to mitigate underinsured and uninsured risks through tax-deferred contributions. SRA ensures compliance, education, and seamless plan implementation, offering tools once reserved for Fortune 500 companies. Trusted by over 1,500 businesses, SRA helps clients navigate under and uninsured risks, reinforcing its mission to help businesses "weather the storm" with resilience and efficiency. For more information, visit 831b.com.

Media Contact

Demaree Donaghu

712-389-1109

[email protected]

SOURCE SRA 831(b) Admin