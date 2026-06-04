SRAD Investor Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sportradar Group AG

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Class A ordinary shares between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026. Sportradar provides data platforms and services, such as data collection and processing and risk management, to the global sports betting industry.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Intentionally Worked with Black-Market Gambling Operators as a Business Strategy

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar's operations; (2) the Company's Know-Your-Customer and compliance processes were not as robust as defendants had claimed; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research published reports revealing Sportradar's ties to a sprawling network of black-market operators. The allegations in the reports directly contradicted defendants' class period assurances that the Company focused on ethics and integrity in its business practices and adhered to strict and "intensive" compliance processes to prevent illegal operators from using Sportradar's services and solutions. In response to the publication of the reports, the price of Sportradar Class A ordinary shares fell $3.80 per share, or approximately 22.6%, from a close of $16.84 per share on April 21, 2026, to close at $13.04 per share on April 22, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Sportradar Group AG. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP