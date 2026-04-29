SRAD Investor Alert: Sportradar Group AG Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Allegedly Mischaracterizing Partner Compliance Standards: Levi & Korsinsky

Sportradar (SRAD) lost over 20% in a single session after short-seller reports alleged the company's partner-relationship model facilitated illegal gambling -- an issue absent from SEC risk disclosures.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors who held Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) shares lost more than 20% of their investment on April 22, 2026, when reports from Muddy Waters Capital and Callisto Research alleged the company deliberately facilitated illegal gambling through its data-distribution and marketing services. Shareholders who lost money on SRAD are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky for a free evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Sportradar's most recent 20-F annual report, filed March 27, 2026, addressed gambling-related risks in generic terms -- referencing "responsible gambling, gambling by minors, match-fixing or other illegal gambling schemes" as reputational concerns. The filing did not specifically address the compliance profile of the company's betting-operator partner base or the regulatory exposure tied to its partner-relationship model. CEO Carsten Koerl certified that the report did not "omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made...not misleading." Within weeks, the stock fell over 22% on allegations directly tied to that partner model.

Across multiple shareholder calls throughout 2025, Sportradar's management suggested it only dealt in legal markets. During the second quarter 2025 earnings call Koerl discussing "upcoming regulation" and key "developments" resulting in "growth opportunities in those markets … around the globe." On the company's Q3 2025 earnings call, Koerl claimed Sportradar conducts an "internal audit," which observes only a "handful of cases every year" where the company's content appears in unlicensed markets, adding they are "monitoring this very closely."

If you purchased Sportradar shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the SRAD investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased SRAD securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Sportradar made materially false or misleading statements regarding the compliance profile of its betting-operator partner base and the regulatory risks tied to its partner-relationship model. When the true nature of these risks was revealed by short-seller reports, the stock fell 22%.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my SRAD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SRAD and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP