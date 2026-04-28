SRAD Investor Alert: Sportradar Group Investigated for Securities Fraud Amid Allegations of Illegal Activities

BFA Law is investigating whether Sportradar Group AG committed securities fraud relating to allegations that Sportradar aided and abetted illegal gambling and derived a substantial portion of its revenue from such activities, leading to a stock drop of 22%.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Sportradar, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/sportradar-class-action.

Key Details of the Sportradar ($SRAD) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to allegations that Sportradar aided and abetted illegal gambling and derived a substantial portion of its revenue from such activities

Securities relating to allegations that Sportradar aided and abetted illegal and derived a substantial portion of its revenue from such activities Stock Decline: April 22, 2026 – 22% Stock Drop

April 22, 2026 – 22% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is Sportradar Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Sportradar is a global sports data and technology company that collects, analyzes, and distributes real‑time sports data and insights to betting operators, leagues, media companies, and teams. Sportradar has partnerships with top leagues such as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and PGA Tour.

During the relevant period, Sportradar stated that "Integrity is key" and "at the heart of what we do." Sportradar also compared itself to the FBI of gambling and stated that it monitors illegal market activity "very closely."

BFA is investigating allegations that Sportradar actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets, and that it derived a substantial portion of its revenue from such activities.

Why did Sportradar's Stock Drop?

On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters, an investigative research firm, published a report titled "Sportradar AG: Putting the BET into Aiding and Abetting. The Leader of Sports Integrity Powers the World's Illegal Online Sports Books." The report revealed, among other things, that Sportradar's business model "depends on illegal operators to survive." Muddy Waters stated that Sportradar "has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets — not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy." The report estimated that illegal operators contributed to about 20–40% of the company's total revenues. What's more, based on its proprietary research methods and extensive interviews with former employees, Muddy Waters identified nearly 50 Sportradar clients and collaborators who were operating in illegal markets.

The same day, Callisto Research, an investigative research firm, published a report titled "Sportradar Group AG: the 'integrity' giant threatening its own existence with ties to illegal gambling, sanctioned parties and criminals." The report revealed, based on an examination of hundreds of gambling platforms, evidence suggesting that one-third of platforms Sportradar claims to serve were using Sportradar's products or services, or explicitly claiming to do so, while operating illegally in regulated or prohibited gambling markets. Callisto Research revealed that exposure to unlicensed operators could be as high as 30-40% of Sportradar's revenue. The report also revealed that three U.S. gambling regulators have already commenced reviews into the company.

This news caused the price of Sportradar stock to decline $3.80 per share, or 22.6%, from $16.84 per share on April 21, 2026, to $13.04 per share on April 22, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/sportradar-class-action.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Sportradar, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/sportradar-class-action

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/sportradar-class-action

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP