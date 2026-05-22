SRAD INVESTOR NOTICE: Sportradar Group AG Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Class A ordinary shares between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until July 17, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Sportradar class action lawsuit. Captioned Smale v. Sportradar Group AG, No. 26-cv-04112 (S.D.N.Y.), the Sportradar class action lawsuit charges Sportradar and certain of Sportradar's top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Sportradar class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-sportradar-group-ag-class-action-lawsuit-srad.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Sportradar, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries.

The Sportradar class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sportradar intentionally worked with black-market gambling operators to increase its revenues, despite its assurances of strict legal and regulatory compliance and claims that ethics and integrity were crucial for Sportradar's operations; (ii) Sportradar's Know-Your-Customer and compliance processes were not as robust as the defendants had claimed; and (iii) as a result, defendants' statements about Sportradar's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

The Sportradar class action lawsuit further alleges that on April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research published separate investigative reports alleging that Sportradar had intentionally cultivated a network of black-market gambling partners as a business strategy. On this news, the price of Sportradar Class A ordinary shares fell more than 22%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Sportradar Class A ordinary shares during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Sportradar class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sportradar class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Sportradar class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Sportradar class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP