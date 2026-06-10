SRAD Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Sportradar Group AG Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Pension Funds and Asset Managers Holding SRAD Shares During the Class Period Face Fiduciary Obligations to Evaluate Recovery Options After Sportradar's Alleged Black-Market Gambling Revenue Scheme Triggered a $3.80 Per Share Loss

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) during the period November 7, 2024 through April 21, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

SRAD shares lost $3.80 per share (22.6%) on April 22, 2026, after investigative reports exposed Sportradar's alleged intentional reliance on illegal gambling operators for material revenue. The Court has set July 17, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that included SRAD during the class period should assess whether affirmative steps are required. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") favors institutional investors with substantial losses for lead plaintiff appointment, providing direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement terms, and counsel selection. Institutions that fail to evaluate these opportunities may face questions about whether they fulfilled their duty to protect beneficiaries' interests.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

The securities action contends that Sportradar and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the Company's compliance processes and business relationships. For pension plans and retirement funds governed by ERISA, the duty of prudence may require plan fiduciaries to investigate potential recoveries when portfolio holdings suffer losses attributable to alleged fraud. Passive inaction in the face of documented investment losses can itself raise fiduciary concerns.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA gives institutional investors direct control over case strategy, settlement negotiations, and fee approvals

Institutional lead plaintiffs typically secure higher recoveries for the entire class compared to cases led by individual investors

Serving as lead plaintiff requires no out-of-pocket expense; counsel fees are approved by the court and paid from any recovery

Fiduciaries who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members eligible to participate in any future settlement

Documenting the decision-making process regarding lead plaintiff evaluation may itself satisfy fiduciary obligations

Multiple regulators in North America and Europe have reportedly commenced reviews of Sportradar, adding regulatory dimensions to portfolio risk

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation strengthens the litigation, improves oversight, and often results in better outcomes for all class members. Given the scale of losses alleged in the Sportradar matter, fiduciaries should carefully evaluate whether seeking lead plaintiff status is consistent with their obligations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the SRAD investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased SRAD stock or securities between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SRAD lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Sportradar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its compliance processes, KYC procedures, and business relationships with gambling operators during the class period. When the true state of affairs was revealed by investigative reports on April 22, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP