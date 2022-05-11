SRAM and ROM Design IP Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with eMemory Technology Inc.& AnySilicon| Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Analysis Report by Type (SRAM and ROM) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/sram-and-rom-design-ip-market-industry-analysis

SRAM and ROM Design IP Market: Vendor Analysis

The SRAM and ROM design IP market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The SRAM and ROM design IP market report offers information on several market vendors, including AnySilicon, Arm Ltd., Avalanche Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Design and Reuse SA, Dolphin Technology Inc, Edge AI, and Vision Alliance, eMemory Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Sperling Media Group LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Surecore Ltd, Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. among others.

eMemory Technology Inc. The company offers SRAM and ROM design IP products such as NVM silicon IP platform NeoBit, NeoFuse, NeoMTP, NeoEE and NeoPUF

SRAM and ROM Design IP Market - Drivers & Challenges

The faster processing speed is one of the key drivers supporting the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth. The speed at which a computer central processing unit (CPU) retrieves and interprets instructions is determined by the processor clock speed. This allows your computer to do more tasks in a shorter amount of time. SRAM is faster than DRAM since it does not have to refresh as frequently, as DRAM does. It has access periods of 60 nanoseconds in terms of seconds. In 10 nanoseconds, SRAM accomplishes the same task. It does not require an electric charge to be recharged. As the CPU does not have to wait for data from SRAM, it is faster than DRAM. The most typical application of SRAM is to act as a processor cache. Such increasing applications are driving the market growth.

However, the scaling issue of SRAM is one of the factors hindering the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth. SRAM scaling challenges are twofold-cell stability and physical area. SRAM Vmin is a function of transistor Vt mismatch, which is made up of two parts that include structural and random dopant fluctuation (RDF). To the first order, Vt mismatch is inversely proportional to the device/cell size. As a result, the larger the cell, the more stable it is. For instance, SRAM cell size scaling is limited by a few critical ground rules in terms of physical area difficulties," stated Subramani Kengeri, vice president of advanced technology architecture at Global Foundries. However, to address the SRAM scaling problem, chipmakers face some tough processes and design choices. Such challenges faced by chipmakers will negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

SRAM And ROM Design IP Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

SRAM - size and forecast 2021-2026

ROM - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

SRAM And ROM Design IP Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.89 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AnySilicon, Arm Ltd., Avalanche Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Design and Reuse SA, Dolphin Technology Inc, Edge AI and Vision Alliance, eMemory Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Sperling Media Group LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Surecore Ltd, Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 SRAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on SRAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on SRAM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on SRAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on SRAM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 ROM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on ROM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on ROM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on ROM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ROM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arm Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Arm Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Arm Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Arm Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Avalanche Technology Inc.

Exhibit 92: Avalanche Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Avalanche Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Avalanche Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Exhibit 95: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dolphin Technology Inc

Exhibit 98: Dolphin Technology Inc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Dolphin Technology Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Dolphin Technology Inc - Key offerings

10.7 eMemory Technology Inc.

Exhibit 101: eMemory Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: eMemory Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: eMemory Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: eMemory Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Everspin Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 105: Everspin Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Everspin Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Everspin Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 108: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Surecore Ltd

Exhibit 112: Surecore Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 113: Surecore Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Surecore Ltd - Key offerings

10.11 Synopsys Inc.

Exhibit 115: Synopsys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Synopsys Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Synopsys Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Synopsys Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Xilinx Inc.

Exhibit 119: Xilinx Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Xilinx Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Xilinx Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Xilinx Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

