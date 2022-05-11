SRAM and ROM Design IP Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with eMemory Technology Inc.& AnySilicon| Technavio

May 11, 2022, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global SRAM and ROM design IP market size is expected to grow by USD 24.08 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 1.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for SRAM and ROM design IP market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to the vendors in APAC. The technological shift in the regional enterprises will facilitate the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "SRAM and ROM Design IP Market Analysis Report by Type (SRAM and ROM) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".
SRAM and ROM Design IP Market: Vendor Analysis
The SRAM and ROM design IP market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The SRAM and ROM design IP market report offers information on several market vendors, including AnySilicon, Arm Ltd., Avalanche Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Design and Reuse SA, Dolphin Technology Inc, Edge AI, and Vision Alliance, eMemory Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Sperling Media Group LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Surecore Ltd, Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. among others.
- eMemory Technology Inc. The company offers SRAM and ROM design IP products such as NVM silicon IP platform NeoBit, NeoFuse, NeoMTP, NeoEE and NeoPUF
SRAM and ROM Design IP Market - Drivers & Challenges
The faster processing speed is one of the key drivers supporting the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth. The speed at which a computer central processing unit (CPU) retrieves and interprets instructions is determined by the processor clock speed. This allows your computer to do more tasks in a shorter amount of time. SRAM is faster than DRAM since it does not have to refresh as frequently, as DRAM does. It has access periods of 60 nanoseconds in terms of seconds. In 10 nanoseconds, SRAM accomplishes the same task. It does not require an electric charge to be recharged. As the CPU does not have to wait for data from SRAM, it is faster than DRAM. The most typical application of SRAM is to act as a processor cache. Such increasing applications are driving the market growth.
However, the scaling issue of SRAM is one of the factors hindering the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth. SRAM scaling challenges are twofold-cell stability and physical area. SRAM Vmin is a function of transistor Vt mismatch, which is made up of two parts that include structural and random dopant fluctuation (RDF). To the first order, Vt mismatch is inversely proportional to the device/cell size. As a result, the larger the cell, the more stable it is. For instance, SRAM cell size scaling is limited by a few critical ground rules in terms of physical area difficulties," stated Subramani Kengeri, vice president of advanced technology architecture at Global Foundries. However, to address the SRAM scaling problem, chipmakers face some tough processes and design choices. Such challenges faced by chipmakers will negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.
SRAM And ROM Design IP Market: Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- SRAM - size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROM - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
|
SRAM And ROM Design IP Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.51%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 24.08 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
0.89
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AnySilicon, Arm Ltd., Avalanche Technology Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., CEVA Inc., Design and Reuse SA, Dolphin Technology Inc, Edge AI and Vision Alliance, eMemory Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Sperling Media Group LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Surecore Ltd, Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
