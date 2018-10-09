SRAX and BIGtoken's Kristoffer Nelson Joins Board of the IAB Data Center of Excellence

"It is an honor to join the board of the IAB Data Center of Excellence and work alongside industry leaders to drive forward the data revolution," said Nelson, who is also a participant in the IAB Tech Lab Blockchain Working Group. "The opportunity is significant as we work to change the consumer data ecosystem through the Beta launch of the BIG Platform."

The IAB Data Center of Excellence is Co-chaired by Joe Zawadzki of MediaMath and Julie Bernard of Verve Mobile. Nelson joins other data leaders from leading companies, including AT&T Advertising & Analytics, Acxiom, Experian Marketing Services, IBM Watson Advertising and The Trade Desk, to name a few.

Today, SRAX also announced its sponsorship of the IAB Data & Mobile Symposium to be held in New York on December 5. SRAX is a "Title" sponsor of the event focused on, "How data fuels the direct brand economy and the 'mobile always' consumer experience."

