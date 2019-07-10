SRAX and Blue Chip Partner to Leverage Verified Consumer Data from BIGtoken for Advertising Activation

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc . (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company announced today that Chicago-based, integrated marketing agency Blue Chip will activate anonymized self-attested, transaction, location, and social media data from SRAX's BIGtoken app, which gives insight to opt-in information on consumer buying habits such as brands and stores frequented for major client advertising activations.

As consumers become more aware of the value of their online identities, brands are starting to implement practices that respect their consumers' privacy and share of voice in the data ecosystem. This presents a challenge for marketing agencies, which rely on data accuracy for reaching a target audience of consumers at the right time. While data collection and targeting is a strong component of the marketing process, marketers are often challenged with data accuracy rates on average of 50%. Blue Chip is seeking to improve those accuracy rates with the help of applications like SRAX's BIGtoken.

"We are excited to partner with Blue Chip, and applaud agencies like Blue Chip that recognize the importance of advancing data accuracy and validity. They are truly being proactive in supporting the new data economy," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO at SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "We're confident our work with agencies like Blue Chip and other marketers will soon drive the entire digital advertising ecosystem toward improving data accuracy on behalf of the clients they serve. As marketers increasingly turn to data-driven solutions to grow their businesses, BIG assures the information collected about their target audiences meets their business needs in a consumer positive approach without regulatory risk. We're looking forward to seeing the results from this initial rollout and expect BIG's data accuracy will significantly raise the bar for what's considered industry standard."

"BIGtoken is unique within the ever-growing data marketplace for its opt-in approach, which gives consumers greater control over their data, while offering us the ability to make our client campaigns even more successful by being more accurate," said Joy Mead, executive vice president and general manager of business leadership at Blue Chip. "We recognize the need for protecting customer privacy for our brand partners, and BIGtoken's platform puts us ahead of the curve with respect to how we can both empower consumers and protect our brand equity through respecting data privacy and transparency of how their data is being used."

"SRAX is pleased to work with Blue Chip and looks forward to helping them improve data accuracy with SRAX's one-of-a-kind data marketplace," notes George Stella, vice president of SRAX Shopper. "As we move into the new data regulation society, SRAX will be the company to solve marketers' issues with accessing data in a transparent and compliant way."

To download the application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload , or to access BIG from the web you can visit: my.bigtoken.com .

About Blue Chip

Blue Chip (http://bluechipww.com) is a fully integrated, fiercely independent agency with expertise in brand and shopper marketing. Based in Chicago, Blue Chip delivers transformational growth for high-profile clients such as Procter & Gamble, Brown-Forman, Butterball, Daisy Brand and Fisher Nuts through the creation and execution of innovative, multi-channel marketing campaigns.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, srax@lhai.com

Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group, 650-815–5069, Nicole@nrprgroup.com

Josh McColough, Director of Corporate Communications, Blue Chip, 847-418-2474, jmccolough@bluechipww.com

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com/

