SRAX and The ALS Association Give BIGtoken Users a New Way to Donate Real Money with Their Data Earnings

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, today announces that BIGtoken users will have the option to donate their earnings to The ALS Association.

The announcement comes just as The ALS Association has launched its Challenge Me campaign in observance of the fifth anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. As part of its digital fundraising initiative, the Association will introduce a new spin on its digital fundraising by accepting cash donations from consumers' BIGtoken data earnings.

"We're excited to partner with The ALS Association as the largest nonprofit to be featured in the BIGtoken platform," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO at SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "We're constantly expanding ways consumers can generate and capture value from their data. Through BIG, the real dollars they earn can be shared with their charities of choice, and we're proud our premier partner is The ALS Association."

"The ALS Association is pleased to partner with BIGtoken," said Tina Zeff, Executive Vice President, Development at The ALS Association. "We're happy that consumers have the opportunity to help find a cure for ALS by donating the value of their data to The ALS Association, directly through the BIGtoken platform. By taking greater control of their digital data through the platform, they are able to put their data earnings to work, funding important research and empowering people with ALS to live their lives to the fullest."

BIG's technology continues to make a positive impact on consumers around the world, while opening new fundraising opportunities for charities that can benefit. Additionally, advertising and data management industries for both consumers and advertisers continue to see the benefits as the growth of BIG continues to skyrocket worldwide. As marketers increasingly turn to data solutions to grow their businesses, BIG assures the information collected about their target audiences meet their business needs in a consumer positive approach without regulatory risk.

To download the application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload, or to access BIG from the web you can visit: my.bigtoken.com.

About The ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest private funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, provides assistance for people with ALS and their families through our nationwide network of chapters and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about The ALS Association, visit their website at www.alsa.org .

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken , SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken , built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

