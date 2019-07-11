SRAX and the American Heart Association Help BIGtoken Users Open their Hearts to Support Better Cardiac and Brain Health, Giving SRAX Access to a New and Large Audience Set

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, today announces that BIGtoken users will have the ability to donate their earnings to the American Heart Association. This effort will also give SRAX access to be able to reach a new and large audience set from supporters of the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, which are the two leading causes of death worldwide. Each year, over 40 million people give to the American Heart Association to further its commitment to ensuring that all people have the tools for healthy living, in addition to being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

"Like the American Heart Association, SRAX and BIGtoken are committed to improving the lives of members, and in SRAX's case, we are expanding ways consumers can generate and capture value from their data," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO at SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "The real dollars earned through BIG can be shared with valuable organizations such as the American Heart Association."

SRAX is pleased to offer BIG users who also support the American Heart Association another way to contribute. Donors can contribute the value of their data directly to the organization through the BIGtoken platform in a simple way. By taking greater control of their digital data through the platform, they are able to put their data earnings to work in order to fund lifesaving research, advocate for better health, improve patient care, and reach at-risk populations.

BIG's technology continues to make a positive impact on consumers around the world as the platform experiences tremendous subscriber growth, while opening new fundraising opportunities for its partner charities. Additionally, advertising and data management industries for both consumers and advertisers continue to see the benefits as the growth of BIG continues to skyrocket worldwide. As marketers increasingly turn to data solutions to grow their businesses, BIG assures the information collected about their target audiences meet their business needs in a consumer positive approach without regulatory risk.

To download the application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload , or to access BIG from the web you can visit: my.bigtoken.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken , built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, srax@lhai.com

Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group, 650-815-5069, Nicole@nrprgroup.com

SOURCE SRAX

