SRAX Announces Growth of SRAX IR Platform and Enhanced Features

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, unveiled significant new features to its SRAX IR platform, which enables issuers of public stock to analyze and engage shareholders.

SRAX IR is quickly becoming an essential part of the public company ecosystem. With over 20 companies/partners on the platform the company has a goal of reaching 100 by the end of 2019. SRAX IR is a SaaS platform that while providing invaluable insights to public company issuers, delivers a long-term recurring revenue stream for SRAX and builds one of the most valuable data sets in the industry.

"Our goal is to build tools that create long term recurring revenue streams for the company, we have accomplished that with SRAX IR," stated Christopher Miglino, CEO and founder of SRAX. "With SRAX IR's new features, public companies will increase insight to influence their narrative, augment outreach, and optimize engagement across communication channels. These enhancements are the first of many planned opportunities to develop additional tools. SRAX IR is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for publicly-traded companies to not only monitor shareholder activity, but also effectively market against the rich data generated in the platform."

SRAX IR New Features

Contact Info Lookup delivers comprehensive audience data including phone numbers, emails, and social media links for LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter to enable issuers to connect directly with shareholders.

delivers comprehensive audience data including phone numbers, emails, and social media links for LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter to enable issuers to connect directly with shareholders. Warrant Management enables issuers to monitor and manage warrants as well as to calculate proceeds at different price scenarios in an interactive environment.

enables issuers to monitor and manage warrants as well as to calculate proceeds at different price scenarios in an interactive environment. Situation Room provides real-time data to help issuers understand the price at which certain investors are buying and selling equities.

To learn more about SRAX IR, visit: https://sraxir.com

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman/Mary Magnani, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

