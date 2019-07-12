SRAX CEO Christopher Miglino to Appear Today on Yahoo Finance LIVE "YFi AM"

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data technology company, today announces that CEO, Christopher Miglino, is scheduled to appear as a guest on "YFi AM" on Yahoo Finance LIVE this morning between 9:45 a.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. ET. Miglino plans to discuss the BIGtoken platform and how it is a comprehensive solution to current challenges in the consumer data ecosystem, as well as the Company's recent developments, key industry trends and growth drivers.

Yahoo Finance's morning chat show has a rotating cast of experts that weigh in on the top business news headlines and some of the stories that are driving the most buzz, live at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BIGtoken addresses the major challenges of the digital advertising industry namely, helping consumers regain control of their personal data and get compensated for its value within the new data economy. Additionally, advertising and data management industries for both consumers and advertisers continue to see the benefits as the growth of BIG continues to skyrocket worldwide. As marketers increasingly turn to data solutions to grow their businesses, BIG assures the information collected about their target audiences meet their business needs in a consumer positive approach without regulatory risk.

To download the application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload , or to access BIG from the web you can visit: my.bigtoken.com.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data.

Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forwardlooking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forwardlooking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

