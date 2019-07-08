SRAX Enhances Luxury Data Sets to Captivate The $200 Billion U.S. Luxury Goods Market

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, has further enhanced its data sets with its new vertical offering; SRAX Lux brings together proprietary data through exclusive partnerships and an intelligent stack of marketing tools to target and reach luxury consumers at luxury retail stores, high-end art, music, film, fashion, and sports events, and across all consumer devices.

"We're excited to expand our vertical product suite, which has generated significant value in the past, and launch SRAX Lux with strong partnerships," said Christopher Miglino, CEO and Founder of SRAX. "Luxury consumers' behaviors are quickly evolving due to everything from changing demographics and digital engagement to shifting values and priorities and new influencers. With SRAX Lux, luxury brands can engage their ideal luxury audience and stay ahead of these market shifts."

SRAX Lux will work with large national luxury publishers to develop its luxury shopper audience segments. These partnerships combined with the company's unique technology gives SRAX unrivaled audience intelligence to reach and engage with America's most affluent metropolitan consumers.

"We have established amazing partnerships with leading media brands and platforms and are taking a consumer mindful approach to the development of this vertical," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX. "Everything we do is informed by the BIGtoken vision, which will create huge impact in the new digital economy, and we're thrilled to bring this powerful data set to market."

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, srax@lhai.com

Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group, 650-815–5069, Nicole@nrprgroup.com

