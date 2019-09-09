SRAX Partners with Major CPG Brands to Launch New BIGtoken Feature, BIG Rewards™

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, today announces it has entered into new partnerships with major consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to launch BIG Rewards™, a new feature of SRAX's consumer-managed data marketplace, BIGtoken. BIG Rewards™ enables marketers to engage BIGtoken's nearly 16 million users to participate in brand research and exclusive offers, effectively expanding BIGtoken's commercial capabilities, and solving data problems across the digital marketing and advertising industry.

Through BIG Rewards™, U.S. BIGtoken users will have the ability to earn bonus points for participating in exclusive promotions with specific brands and retailers, and for taking part in brand research. Users can participate by first completing a short survey about a brand, retailer, or product; they can then scan their receipts for related product purchases to earn bonus BIGtoken points. BIG Rewards™ not only provides users with the opportunity to benefit from discounts on their everyday purchases, it also enables users to get paid immediately on those earnings.

"This initiative represents one of many ways we can provide BIGtoken offerings beyond data targeting," says Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "BIG Rewards™ addresses the need for brand research during a time when consumers' behavior towards brands are in constant flux. BIGtoken is quickly becoming a one-stop shop, enabling brands to utilize the BIG platform for research and build digital media campaigns around deep insights."

"This commercial expansion will be extremely valuable in the shopper marketing space especially as data regulation continues to grow," says George Stella, Vice President of SRAX Shopper, SRAX's shopper marketing vertical. "Increased data regulation will make it challenging for media partners to activate against the current state of data. BIG Rewards™ allows brands to position themselves as advocates for their customers' privacy. It also enables the brands to create future-proof insights while driving verified purchases of products at their retail locations."

To download the BIGtoken application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload . BIG can also be accessed via the web by visiting my.bigtoken.com .

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken , built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX ), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward systems, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

