SRAX Partners with Top Insights Exchange Platform Cint to Launch BIGtoken Research

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, has partnered with Cint to leverage the BIGtoken platform to gather insights for brands. Cint has the world's largest online sample exchange, and its platform automates sample fieldwork and operations for insights companies so they can gather research data faster, more cost-effectively and at scale.

"By partnering with BIGtoken, our customers will be able to utilize its 16+ million mobile subscriber base, adding to Cint's existing panel base of more than 100 million respondents, to gain access to a 360-degree view of their customers," said Richard Thornton, COO of Cint. "BIGtoken's innovative approach to opt-in mobile data provides accurate research from an engaged global consumer base. With the largest mobile subscriber base in the industry that can be broken into very specific data sets, BIGtoken can provide our data-centric customers with high-quality insights. We look forward to working with SRAX to offer our clients this unique and valuable viewpoint."

"This partnership bolsters BIGtoken's entry into the market research ecosystem," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "Cint is one of the world's largest solutions to help accelerate consumer insights for top brands including many of the Fortune 500. BIGtoken will leverage Cint's technology, and we expect client relationships to build another recurring revenue stream beginning in the first quarter of 2020."

About Cint

Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies.

Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 15 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX ) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken , built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX ), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations

415-433-3777

srax@lhai.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

