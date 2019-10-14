SRAX Partners with ZAP, One of the Largest Loyalty Programs in the Philippines, to Integrate Point-of-Sale Data with BIGtoken

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, has partnered with ZAPGroup Inc., one of the largest point-of-sale (POS) retail loyalty programs based in the Philippines.

Through the co-marketing partnership, ZAP will encourage its users to download and join BIGtoken, and BIGtoken will prompt its existing user base to join ZAP. Users who join both platforms and agree to share their opt-in ZAP data with BIGtoken will receive additional points, redeemable for select products from a ZAP retail partner.

By onboarding ZAP users onto the BIGtoken platform, SRAX can sell access to valuable data, benefitting all parties involved. In addition, when ZAP refers its users to BIGtoken, SRAX will have access to the user's opt-in data.

"The Philippines is largely a cash-based economy in which consumers have a limited digital footprint," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO of SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "As such, it's challenging for advertisers to learn about Filipinos' shopping habits and accurately measure the success of their digital advertising campaigns. With this partnership, BIGtoken will provide a valuable tool to help both local and international brands and retailers understand their ROI on digital media campaigns. Simultaneously, BIGtoken will expand its international reach, and SRAX will gain access to data from additional markets and advertisers."

To download the BIGtoken application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload . BIGtoken can also be accessed via the web by visiting my.bigtoken.com .

ZAPGroup Inc.

ZAPGroup Inc. is the loyalty program provider of over 2,200 merchants in the Philippines. ZAP's technology plugs into POS systems to capture transactions and give customers 5% to 20% cash back every time they spend in any partner merchant. Customers can then use the cash back to pay for their purchases in these same establishments. ZAP also gives brick and mortar merchants precise data and allows them to know who their customers are, similar to Google Analytics. Using this data, they can then create promotions targeted to very specific customer segments and send digital coupons directly to customers' accounts. Learn more at www.zap.com.ph

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken , built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX ), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations

415-433-3777

srax@lhai.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

