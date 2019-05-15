SRAX Receives $1 Million Investment to Launch BIGtoken Asia, Increasing Access to Over 1 Billion Internet Users to Own and Earn from their Data

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, today announces plans to launch BIGtoken across Asia, increasing access to individuals who want to own and earn from their digital identity and data. Consumers will be able to directly benefit from the multi-billion dollar digital ad industry in Asia, while giving advertisers access to consumer-verified and permissioned data. In order to launch this new initiative, an investor familiar with the Asia markets is investing $1 million into SRAX at $5 per common share in a private placement.

The digital ad industry in Asia is projected to grow to more than $300 billion by 2022. Users in Asia will be able to control how their data is used and be compensated for sharing.

"SRAX, with an already strong worldwide presence, is looking forward to increasing users in Asia who can earn from their data. By cooperating with consumers on the use of their data, Asia marketers and media buyers will gain a more accurate picture of the consumer and benefit from a higher quality data set," said Christopher Miglino, CEO and Founder of SRAX. "With the growth of Asia's digital ad spending, it's an exciting time to enter the Asia market. This furthers our continued mission to become the undisputed platform to offer everyone in the world choice, transparency, and compensation for their data."

SRAX will begin development of BIGtoken Asia immediately, with plans to officially launch by 2020. BIG continues to revolutionize advertising and data management for both consumers and advertisers all over the world. The platform rewards consumers for participating in the sales of their digital data, in turn, generating high-quality data for advertisers that will pay to have access to better, consumer-verified and permissioned information for their media campaigns.

To download the application, please visit: https://bigtoken.app.link/pressdownload , or to access BIG from the web you can visit: my.bigtoken.com .

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken , SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken , built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, srax@lhai.com

Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group, 650-815–5069, Nicole@nrprgroup.com

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

