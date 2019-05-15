SRAX Reports Vertical Sales Growth of 132% for Q1 19

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

"We continue to build valuable data sets that benefit our customers across all our businesses," stated SRAX's CEO and Founder Christopher Miglino. "Our BIGtoken platform is poised to take advantage of the recent exponential growth to 15.6 million registered users, as we begin to monetize data. Strategic agency partners and several large, internationally known consumer brands are interested in leveraging our BIGtoken data for digital advertising and for innovative opportunities. Further, there is a growing trend of cross pollination between BIGtoken and our verticals, which are serving as sales channels for the data collected through BIG.

"Our verticals grew 132% for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to last year, reflecting our increased sales resources. Combined with our strong sales pipeline, we expect significant revenue growth in the second half of the year," concluded Miglino.

First Quarter 2019 Key Metrics

Increased sales infrastructure grew Q1 2019 vertical revenue 132% compared to Q1 2018.

Revenue Three Months Ended March 31,



$ in 000s 2019

2018

Y-o-Y% Change Verticals Revenue $ 592

$ 255

132% SRAXmd & Other Revenue

-



1,856

-100% Total Revenue $ 592

$ 2,111

-72%

Q1 2019 net loss of $5.8 million included a charge of $2.0 million related to non-cash warrant valuation. Q1 2018 net income $11,000 included a benefit of $3.7 million related to non-cash warrant valuation as well as operations from SRAXmd and Reach, which were sold or discontinued, respectively.

GAAP Net Income / (Loss)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

$ in 000s

2019

2018

As Restated

GAAP Net Income / (Loss)

$ (5,785)

$ 11



Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

$ in 000s

2019

2018

Total

$ (3,841)

$ (2,464)

BIGtoken



(695)



(294)

Discontinued Products



-



350

Continuing Ops.

$ (3,146)

$ (2,515)



2019 Guidance

For 2019, the company reiterates full year revenue guidance to be between $20 million and $25 million with gross margins between 45% and 55%.

Operating Highlights:

Corporate:

Raised $8.8 million after the quarter end: $6.7 million from a registered direct offering, $1.1 million from warrant conversion and $1.0 million dollars from a private placement for the BIGtoken Asian expansion.

after the quarter end: from a registered direct offering, from warrant conversion and from a private placement for the BIGtoken Asian expansion.

Options trading became available for SRAX.

BIGtoken, the first digital exchange of transparent and verified consumer data:

Receives $1 million investment to launch BIGtoken Asia, which will increase access to over 1 billion internet users that want to own and earn from their data.

investment to launch BIGtoken Asia, which will increase access to over 1 billion internet users that want to own and earn from their data.

Integrated mobile banking applications from some of the largest banks in the United States .

.

Introduced a feature for users to earn points with popular travel, grocery, and retail loyalty/rewards programs enabling them to earn more for the activities they already participate in on a regular basis.



Attracted more than 15.6 million registered users as of May 15, 2019 .

. Verticals:

Began selling SRAX IR, the investor relations software as a service (SaaS) platform that analyzes stock buyer behavior and trends for issuers of publicly traded companies.

Conference Call:

Management will review the results on a conference call with a live question and answer session today, May 15, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

If calling from the United States or Canada , please dial 1-877-451-6152 to access the live call and 1-844-512-2921 for the replay, code 13690722 available until May 29th .

or , please dial 1-877-451-6152 to access the live call and 1-844-512-2921 for the replay, code 13690722 available until . If calling internationally, please dial 1-201-389-0879 to access the live call and 1-412-317-6671 for the replay, code 13690722.

The call will be webcast over the Internet and accessible at the Company's website at https://srax.com/investors/ for at least 90 days.

Non-GAAP Measures:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) less non-cash equity-based compensation and the accretion of warrants. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair-value of derivative and warrant liabilities and certain additional one-time charges.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own, verify and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman/Mary Magnani, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

SOCIAL REALITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,672

$ 2,784,865 Accounts receivable, net

550,857



1,828,940 Prepaid expenses

492,231



466,823 Other current assets

300,898



387,085 Total current assets

1,361,658



5,467,713











Non-current Assets:









Property and equipment, net

196,996



192,065 Goodwill

15,644,957



15,644,957 Intangible assets, net

1,805,283



1,762,605 Right-of-Use Asset

505,278



— Other assets

107,454



51,153 Total non-current assets

18,259,968



17,650,780 Total assets $ 19,621,626

$ 23,118,493











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,421,911

$ 3,574,926 Debenture warrant liability

5,901,089



4,323,499 Leapfrog warrant liability

830,507



622,436 Derivative liability

672,155



496,260 Total current liabilities

10,825,662



9,017,121 Non-current liabilities:









Lease Obligation - Long Term Portion

359,112



— Total non-current liabilities

359,112



— Total liabilities

11,184,774



9,017,121











Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively









Class A common stock, authorized 250,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 10,109,530 and 10,109,530 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

10,109



10,109 Class B common stock, authorized 9,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

—



— Common stock to be issued

—



— Additional paid in capital

32,990,496



32,869,611 Accumulated deficit

(24,563,753)



(18,778,348) Total stockholders' equity

8,436,852



14,101,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,621,626

$ 23,118,493

SOCIAL REALITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited)





March 31,

March 31,





2019

2018









As Restated













Revenue

$ 591,755

$ 2,110,850

Cost of revenue



342,347



818,105

Gross profit



249,408



1,292,745

Operating expense:













General, selling and administrative expense



4,490,961



4,108,093

Operating expense



4,490,961



4,108,093

Loss from operations



(4,241,553)



(2,815,348)

















Other income (expense):













Interest expense



(67,988)



(434,785)

Amortization of debt issuance costs



—



(435,666)

Total Interest Expense



(67,988)



(870,451)

Gain on sale of Assets



472,479



(22,165)

Exchange Gain or Loss



13,509



(4,664)

Loss on settlement













Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability



(1,961,851)



3,723,696

Other non operating income / (expense)



(1,475,863)



3,696,867

Total other income / (expense)



(1,543,851)



2,826,416

Income / (Loss) before provision for income taxes



(5,785,404)



11,068

















Provision for income taxes



—



—

Net income / (loss)

$ (5,785,404)

$ 11,068

















Net income / (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.57)

$ 0.00

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic



10,109,530



10,037,905

Diluted



10,109,530



10,037,905



SOCIAL REALITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited)



March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018





As Restated







Cash flows from operating activities





Net Income (loss) $ (5,785,404)

$ 11,068 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:









Stock based compensation

120,884



166,130 Amortization of debt issuance costs

—



93,639 Accretion of debenture discount and warrants

—



342,026 Gain/Loss on valuation of warrant derivatives

1,961,852



(3,723,696) Gain on sale of SRAXmd

(472,479)



— Provision for bad debts

356



(425) Depreciation expense

15,968



9,441 Amortization of intangibles

237,075



166,185 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

1,277,728



2,614,671 Prepaid expenses

(25,408)



(72,416) Other assets

29,886



(3,445) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(299,479)



(178,022) Net cash used in operating activities

(2,939,021)



(574,844)











Cash flows from investing activities









Proceeds from SRAXmd

472,479



— Purchase of equipment

(20,899)



(20,793) Development of software

(279,752)



(231,774) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

171,828



(252,567)











Cash flows from financing activities









Net cash provided by financing activities

—



—











Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,767,193)



(827,411) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,784,865



1,017,299 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17,672

$ 189,888











Supplemental schedule of cash flow information









Cash paid for interest $ 55,931

$ 340,684 Cash paid for taxes $ —

$ — Supplemental schedule of noncash financing activities









Recorded Right of Use Asset and Operating Lease Obligation $ 505,278

$ — Vesting of common stock award $ —

$ 150,000 Issuance of common stock to be issued $ —

$ 869,500

SOCIAL REALITY, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results (Unaudited)





For the three months ended



March 31,



2019

2018

As Restated Net Income / (Loss)

$ (5,785,404)

$ 11,068 Plus:











Equity based compensation



120,884



166,130 Accretion of beneficial conversion feature



-



- Accretion of debenture discount and warrants

-



9,885 Adjusted net income (loss)



(5,664,520)



187,083 Interest (income) expense



67,988



870,451 Depreciation and amortization



253,043



175,626 Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability



1,961,851



(3,723,696) Gain on Sale



(472,479)



22,165 Other income (loss)



13,509



4,664 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (3,840,608)

$ (2,463,707)



For the three months ended March 31,

As Reported - GAAP

Less: Disc. Products

Excl. Disc Products ($s in '000s) 2019 2018 % chg

2019 2018 % chg

2019 2018 % chg Net Revenue 592 2,111 -72%



1,856 -100%

592 255 132% Cost of revenue 342 818 -58%

44 633 -93%

298 185 61% Gross Profit 250 1,293 -81%

(44) 1,223 n/a

294 70 321% Margin % 42% 61% 112%

n/m 66% 104%

50% 27% 243%























Operating expense 4,090 3,766 9%

10 1,262 -99%

4,107 2,504 64%























EBITDA (3,841) (2,474) n/a

(54) (39) n/a

(3,787) (2,434) n/a























Net Income (5,785) 11 n/a

(133) (85) n/a

(5,652) 96 n/a

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

