SRAX to be Interviewed at The Wall Street Resource

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, announced it will be interviewed by The Wall Street Resource.

SRAX CEO and Founder Christopher Miglino will be interviewed at 8:00 a.m. PDT on October 17, 2019.

The interview webcast will be free of cost to listeners and available at www.thewallstreetresource.com. In addition, the interview will be available for replay.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

About The Wall Street Resource

The Wall Street Resource.com is a platform for microcap discovery and due diligence. It's your resource for webcast interviews of CEOs and CFOs. For more information, please visit: www.thewallstreetresource.com

CONTACT: Kirsten Chapman /Mary Magnani, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, srax@lhai.com

SOURCE SRAX

