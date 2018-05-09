SRAX to Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 289-0438, if calling from the Unites States or Canada, or (323) 794-2423 if calling internationally, and use passcode 5318221. A replay of the call will be available until May 29, 2018, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, if calling from the United States or Canada, or (412) 317-6671, if calling internationally. Please use the passcode 5318221 to access the replay.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the internet and accessible at the company's website at www.srax.com. The webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NADAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX is also developing a consumer-powered data marketplace where people will own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem transparency, choice and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the healthcare, CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

