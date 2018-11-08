SRAX to Host Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, November 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 results at 1:30 p.m. PT on November 14, 2018.

SRAX's CEO and Chairman Christopher Miglino and CFO J.P. Hannan will provide an operational and financial summary of the third quarter of 2018.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716, if calling from the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 493-6779 if calling internationally. The conference ID is 13684813. A replay of the call will be available until November 28, 2018, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, if calling from the United States or Canada, or (412) 317-6671, if calling internationally. Please use the passcode 13684813 to access the replay.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the internet and accessible at the company's website at www.srax.com. The webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX has developed a consumer-powered data marketplace where people can own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

