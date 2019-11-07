SRAX to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results at 1:30 p.m. PT on November 13, 2019.

SRAX's CEO and Chairman Christopher Miglino, COO Kristoffer Nelson, VP of SRAX Shopper George Stella, VP of Research Sales Rick McCrady and CFO Michael Malone, will provide an operational and financial summary of the third quarter of 2019.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the internet and accessible at the company's website at www.srax.com. The webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 451-6152, if calling from the U.S. or Canada, or

(201) 389-0879 if calling internationally. The conference ID is 13695604. A replay of the call will be available until November 27, 2019, which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, if calling from the United States or Canada, or (412) 317-6671, if calling internationally. Please use the passcode 13695604 to access the replay.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

CONTACT: Kirsten Chapman /Mary Magnani, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, srax@lhai.com

