SRAX to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley Consumer & Media Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, is scheduled to present at the 5th Annual B. Riley Consumer & Media Conference on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

CEO Chris Miglino will participate in a fireside chat with analyst Mike Crawford on October 3rd at 1:00 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting please contact your B. Riley representative.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through its BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com

CONTACT: Kirsten Chapman /Mary Magnani, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, srax@lhai.com

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

https://srax.com

