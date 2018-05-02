SRAX to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company, plans to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at a number of investment conferences during May and June 2018.
Conference Details
May 9th:
2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference
Hosted at ReedSmith, by ReedSmith & RHK Capital, New York City
2:10 pm ET presentation and breakout session
3:00 pm ET Panel: Disrupting Social, Streaming & VR Panel
May 15th:
Needham Emerging Technology Conference
Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York City
8:00 am ET presentation, 1x1 meetings
May 22nd:
Chardan Digital Health Conference
Le Meridien, San Francisco
11:15 am PT presentation, 1x1 meetings
May 31st:
Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2018
Convene Center, New York City
Presentation time to be determined, 1x1 meetings
June 4th:
LD Micro Invitational Ocho
Luxe Sunset Hotel Bel Air, Los Angeles
11:30 am PT presentation, 1x1 meetings
Presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.
About SRAX
Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX is developing a consumer-powered data marketplace where people will own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem transparency, choice and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the healthcare, CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.
Contact Information:
Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/srax-to-present-at-upcoming-investment-conferences-300640796.html
SOURCE SRAX
