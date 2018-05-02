SRAX to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

Conference Details



May 9th: 2018 Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference

Hosted at ReedSmith, by ReedSmith & RHK Capital, New York City

2:10 pm ET presentation and breakout session

3:00 pm ET Panel: Disrupting Social, Streaming & VR Panel



May 15th: Needham Emerging Technology Conference

Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York City

8:00 am ET presentation, 1x1 meetings



May 22nd: Chardan Digital Health Conference

Le Meridien, San Francisco

11:15 am PT presentation, 1x1 meetings



May 31st: Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2018

Convene Center, New York City

Presentation time to be determined, 1x1 meetings



June 4th: LD Micro Invitational Ocho

Luxe Sunset Hotel Bel Air, Los Angeles

11:30 am PT presentation, 1x1 meetings

Presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About SRAX

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX is developing a consumer-powered data marketplace where people will own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem transparency, choice and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the healthcare, CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

Contact Information:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, +1 415 433 3777, srax@lhai.com

