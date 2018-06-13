SRAX's New Video Ad Unit Takes Shopper Marketing to Real-Time Targeting Heights

SRAXshopper dynamically and instantly creates responsive product videos, targeting shoppers through local and personalized data. Existing messaging and creative, coupled with geotargeting and browsing and purchase history generates a one-of-a-kind video ad experience.

"SRAXshopper puts shopper marketers' brands front and center and our new video ad unit delivers sight, sound and motion in a unique, compelling and brand consistent way," said Dan Engebretson, vice president of SRAXshopper.

SRAXshopper targets shoppers visiting advertisers' key retailers by layering social and shopping data with media buying to enable marketers to message a single, verified shopper across multiple devices and inventory sources. SRAX's shopper marketing technology automates the discovery of shoppers and their characteristics, amplifying and targeting shoppers to drive sales lift – all while tracking online to offline attribution.

To learn more about SRAXshopper, visit: https://srax.com/products/#sx_shopper_anchor.

About SRAX

SRAX (NADAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management and distribution technology platform company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIG (www.bigtoken.com), SRAX is also developing a consumer-powered data marketplace where people will own and sell access to their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem transparency, choice and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the healthcare, CPG, automotive, sports and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties, all as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Social Reality and are difficult to predict. Social Reality undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Steve Stratz

Relevanz Public Relations for SRAX

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com

Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations

415.433.3777

srax@lhai.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sraxs-new-video-ad-unit-takes-shopper-marketing-to-real-time-targeting-heights-300664412.html

SOURCE SRAX

Related Links

http://www.srax.com

