SRC Awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement to Provide U.S. Air Force with Intelligence Mission Data Support Services

"We are proud to be able to provide the highly specialized intelligence mission data engineering services and tools that the Air Force relies on," said Paul G. Tremont, CEO of SRC, Inc. "We look forward to working with our industry partners to help ensure that our warfighters can complete their missions and return home safely."

SRC, Inc. was named one of the two contractor teaming arrangement awardees. As a team lead, SRC will work with teammates that include Altamira, Booz Allen Hamilton, Dynetics and Macauley-Brown. Work is expected to be performed across SRC's offices in Dayton, OH; Syracuse, NY; Charlottesville, VA; and San Antonio, TX.

About SRC

